If You Consider Any Of These 19 Movies One Of Your Favorites, I’m Sorry To Say But You Have Bad Taste

Sure, everyone has their own opinion on movies. However, let's not deny just how bad these ones were.

1. Cats

Cats Movie / Working Title Films / Amblin Entertainment / Perfect World Pictures / Dentsu / Monumental Pictures / The Really Useful Group / Via giphy.com

With a confusing narrative, overdone CGI, and underwhelming music, Cats is far far away from "purr-fect."

If this is your favorite movie, it means you've truly gotten lost in the theatrics.

2. Paul Blart: Mall Cop

The scenes that should be exciting are not really exciting. The action scenes are underwhelming, and the comedy film has plenty of unfunny jokes. If this is your favorite movie, then you must have a great sense of humor. Sony Pictures Entertainment / Via youtube.com

3. Spring Breakers

Spring Breakers / Muse Productions / Division Films / O' Salvation / Iconoclast / MJZ / RabbitBandini Productions / Radar Pictures / Via giphy.com

Besides an interesting casting choice, Spring Breakers turned out to be just another one of those movies that makes us question, "How much time is left in this movie?"

If you enjoyed this film, then you probably need to take a long break from watching any movies.

4. Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars / Walt Disney Pictures / Lucasfilm / Bad Robot / British Film Commission / Via giphy.com

I still do not quite understand what the purpose of this film was. There were too many plot holes and no justification for any of the movies that came before it.

If this is your favorite movie, may the force be with you.

5. He's All That

Netflix / Ethea Entertainment / Miramax / Offspring Entertainment / Via giphy.com

It's all bad acting, weird dancing, and a messy storyline.

If you loved this movie, I would suggest sticking to watching TikToks instead.

6. Just Go with It

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have amazing chemistry, but the movie fell flat. We have seen similar plot lines in other romantic comedies which leaves no room for originality. If this is your go-to movie, stop going with it. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment / Via youtube.com

7. The Boss Baby

The Boss Baby / Netflix / DreamWorks Animation / Via giphy.com

I don't know if it's the casting choice of Alec Baldwin as the Boss Baby or the nonsensical humor, but both are good reasons for a movie being so weird.

You must really be a huge fan of Alec Baldwin if you loved this movie.

8. The Nun

The script was lazy. The characters were dull. I am still left with so many questions about Valak's origin story. If you loved this movie, I'll pray for you. Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

9. Minions

Minions / Illumination Entertainment / Universal Pictures / Via giphy.com

I love these adorable yellow creatures, but the movie felt lost with no proper dialogue to lead the narrative.

If this is your favorite movie then congratulations! You picked a boring one!

10. Ted

I thought it was boring. That's all. If you loved this movie, then I guess it must have been relatable for you. With a talking teddy bear and all. Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

11. Ocean's 8

Ocean's 8 / Warner Bros / Village Roadshow Pictures / Rahway Road Productions / Smokehouse Pictures / Via giphy.com

I love the idea of an all-women cast, especially for this movie, but some things just don't work out. It doesn't bring in the same intensity and blockbuster feel of its predecessors.

If this is your pick for favorite movie, then I have a bone to pick with you.

12. X-Men: The Last Stand

As a huge fan of the X-Men franchise, I felt more disappointment than satisfaction for the third film in the series. If you thought this was a pretty good movie, then that is a colossal mistake. Movieclips Classic Trailers / Via youtube.com

13. Ma

MAmovie / Blumhouse Productions / Dentsu / Fuji Television Network / Wyolah Films / Via giphy.com

The thriller film leaves no room for thrills.

If Ma is your favorite movie, then you have pretty much set the standard for all movies.

14. The Shape of Water

TIFF / Double Dare You / Fox Searchlight Pictures / TSG Entertainment / Via giphy.com

I know that it won four Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture, but I didn't see what was so great about it.

If you found this to be one of the best movies to watch, then it means you have a passion for the worst movies.

15. The Unforgivable

I have an undying love for Sandra Bullock, but it was almost unbearable to sit through such a boring and lackluster movie. It's unforgivable if you love this movie. Netflix / Via youtube.com

16. The Emoji Movie

No one asked for this movie. If this is your favorite, I cannot express just how bad your taste is. Sony Pictures Entertainment / Via youtube.com

17. The Last Airbender

Based on Nickelodeon's TV show, Avatar: The Last Airbender , the movie disappoints in casting choice, story, and dialogue. If you loved this movie, then you probably never watched the much-beloved show. hollywoodstreams / Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

18. Don't Look Up

Netflix / Hyperobject Industries / Province of British Columbia Production Services Tax Credit / Bluegrass Films / Via giphy.com

I wanted to love this movie, but there is just too much to unravel.

You seem to opt for chaos if you loved this film.

19. Midsommar

A24 / B-Reel Films / Nordisk Film / Square Peg / Via giphy.com

I might get a lot of hate for this one, but I didn't see why this movie was so embraced by viewers.

If this is your favorite movie, it means you probably sided with the majority of people who loved it. Did anyone actually understand any of it?

