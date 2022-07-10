ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Consider Any Of These 19 Movies One Of Your Favorites, I'm Sorry To Say But You Have Bad Taste

By Ramandeep Sidhu
Sure, everyone has their own opinion on movies. However, let's not deny just how bad these ones were.

1. Cats

With a confusing narrative, overdone CGI, and underwhelming music, Cats is far far away from "purr-fect."

If this is your favorite movie, it means you've truly gotten lost in the theatrics.

2. Paul Blart: Mall Cop

The scenes that should be exciting are not really exciting. The action scenes are underwhelming, and the comedy film has plenty of unfunny jokes.

If this is your favorite movie, then you must have a great sense of humor.

3. Spring Breakers

Besides an interesting casting choice, Spring Breakers turned out to be just another one of those movies that makes us question, "How much time is left in this movie?"

If you enjoyed this film, then you probably need to take a long break from watching any movies.

4. Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

I still do not quite understand what the purpose of this film was. There were too many plot holes and no justification for any of the movies that came before it.

If this is your favorite movie, may the force be with you.

5. He's All That

It's all bad acting, weird dancing, and a messy storyline.

If you loved this movie, I would suggest sticking to watching TikToks instead.

6. Just Go with It

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have amazing chemistry, but the movie fell flat. We have seen similar plot lines in other romantic comedies which leaves no room for originality.

If this is your go-to movie, stop going with it.

7. The Boss Baby

I don't know if it's the casting choice of Alec Baldwin as the Boss Baby or the nonsensical humor, but both are good reasons for a movie being so weird.

You must really be a huge fan of Alec Baldwin if you loved this movie.

8. The Nun

The script was lazy. The characters were dull. I am still left with so many questions about Valak's origin story.

If you loved this movie, I'll pray for you.

9. Minions

I love these adorable yellow creatures, but the movie felt lost with no proper dialogue to lead the narrative.

If this is your favorite movie then congratulations! You picked a boring one!

10. Ted

I thought it was boring. That's all.

If you loved this movie, then I guess it must have been relatable for you. With a talking teddy bear and all.

11. Ocean's 8

I love the idea of an all-women cast, especially for this movie, but some things just don't work out. It doesn't bring in the same intensity and blockbuster feel of its predecessors.

If this is your pick for favorite movie, then I have a bone to pick with you.

12. X-Men: The Last Stand

As a huge fan of the X-Men franchise, I felt more disappointment than satisfaction for the third film in the series.

If you thought this was a pretty good movie, then that is a colossal mistake.

13. Ma

The thriller film leaves no room for thrills.

If Ma is your favorite movie, then you have pretty much set the standard for all movies.

14. The Shape of Water

I know that it won four Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture, but I didn't see what was so great about it.

If you found this to be one of the best movies to watch, then it means you have a passion for the worst movies.

15. The Unforgivable

I have an undying love for Sandra Bullock, but it was almost unbearable to sit through such a boring and lackluster movie.

It's unforgivable if you love this movie.

16. The Emoji Movie

No one asked for this movie.

If this is your favorite, I cannot express just how bad your taste is.

17. The Last Airbender

Based on Nickelodeon's TV show, Avatar: The Last Airbender , the movie disappoints in casting choice, story, and dialogue.

If you loved this movie, then you probably never watched the much-beloved show.

18. Don't Look Up

I wanted to love this movie, but there is just too much to unravel.

You seem to opt for chaos if you loved this film.

19. Midsommar

I might get a lot of hate for this one, but I didn't see why this movie was so embraced by viewers.

If this is your favorite movie, it means you probably sided with the majority of people who loved it. Did anyone actually understand any of it?

Did you like or dislike any of these movies? Let us know in the comments!

