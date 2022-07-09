Flood Advisory issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 09:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will impact portions of Gloucester, southern Middlesex, southeastern King and Queen, Mathews and southeastern Lancaster Counties through 1045 AM EDT At 946 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rainfall. These showers were along a line extending from Urbanna to Glenns to Shacklefords. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Rain of 1 to 2 inches. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Possible flooding of low lying areas. Locations impacted include Mathews, Gloucester Courthouse, Urbanna, Deltaville, White Stone, Gwynn, Saluda, Hartfield, Glenns, Blakes, Shacklefords, Beulah, Moon, Senora, Harmony Village, Bertrand, Grafton, Harcum, Cash and Amburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO