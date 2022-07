DETROIT, Ore.-- A Mill City man is facing multiple charges in Linn County Jail accused of assaulting a woman near Detroit. The Linn County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday around 4:30 a.m., the dispatch center received reports that a woman had walked up to a campsite and asked for help after she had been beaten up and shot by a man.

MILL CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO