The 49-37 San Diego Padres host the 42-41 San Francisco Giants this afternoon at 4:10 PM EST after winning two of the first three games of the series. MacKenzie Gore makes his 13th start of the season after holding the Dodgers to one run over 5.2 innings last week. He's had two disastrous starts against the Rockies, though otherwise has a 1.39 ERA on the season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO