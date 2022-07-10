ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds talks Sunday in Thailand as part of a renewed US effort to engage Southeast Asia, a key area of competition with China, and as he seeks new ideas on restoring democracy in Myanmar.

By Shaun TANDON, Philip FONG, Stefani Reynolds
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
Blinken heard from young democracy activists from Myanmar, whose military in February 2021 tossed out the civilian government /POOL/AFP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday vowed no let-up on pressuring Myanmar's junta, and said China should be in agreement as he met democracy activists on a visit to neighbouring Thailand.

Blinken also met with Thailand's leadership and hailed the kingdom's role in a renewed US push in Southeast Asia, a key area of competition with China.

In a meeting held off-camera to protect family members, the top US diplomat heard from young democracy activists from Myanmar, whose military in February 2021 tossed out the civilian government, slamming the door on a decade-long democratic transition nurtured by Washington.

Blinken acknowledged that the US strategy of sanctions on the junta has not borne fruit but promised that Washington was still focused, even as it puts a priority on combatting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken also met with Thailand's leadership and hailed the kingdom's role in a renewed US push in South Asia /POOL/AFP

"It's unfortunately safe to say that we've seen no positive movement and on the contrary, we continue to see the repression of the Burmese people," Blinken told reporters, using Myanmar's former name of Burma.

"We will continue to look for ways that we can, and other countries can, effectively put pressure on them to move back to the democratic path."

A group of Myanmar activists in Tokyo hold up placards calling for the release of their ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in May 2022 /AFP/File

He called for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which in April 2021 reached a "consensus" with the junta that includes dialogue with the opposition, to "hold the regime accountable" over its pledges.

Blinken declined to criticise a recent visit to Myanmar by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi -- with whom the top US diplomat held rare talks Saturday in Bali -- but called on Beijing to support the international calls for democracy.

"I think it's also incumbent upon China and in China's interest to see Burma move back to the path that it was on that it was so violently disrupted from by the coup," Blinken said.

Tens of thousands of people have fled Myanmar, humanitarian conditions have deteriorated and ethnic conflicts have intensified since the military toppled and arrested civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

- '21-century' ally -

Thailand is America's oldest ally in Asia, famously offering elephants to Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War, but has also increasingly worked with China.

Blinken began a day with Thailand's top brass with talks with Foreign Minister DonÂ Pramudwinai /POOL/AFP

Blinken visited days after a stop by Wang, who has embarked on a more extensive tour of Southeast Asia in which he has highlighted Beijing's lavish infrastructure spending.

Signing an agreement pledging to keep expanding ties, Blinken pointed to Thailand's embrace of a new US-led economic plan for Asia as well as its efforts on climate change.

In Thailand, "we have an ally and partner in the Indo-Pacific of such importance to us in a region that is shaping the trajectory of the 21st century, and it is doing that every single day", Blinken said.

The United States has identified China, with its authoritarian system and burgeoning technological and military resources, as its pre-eminent global rival but both nations have recently sought to lower the temperature, as seen in the unusually long five-hour meeting Saturday between Wang and Blinken.

In Bangkok, Blinken met with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, who called the trip a "happy occasion" and saluted the "close and cordial relations" with the United States.

Blinken's trip marks a continued normalisation of the US relationship with Thailand under Prayut, who led a military coup that ousted the government in 2014, triggering US sanctions.

Prayut became prime minister in 2019 elections, which have ushered in a gradual return to open political discourse.

In a joint statement signed by Blinken and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, the United States and Thailand called democracy "essential" to the two countries' idea of Asia.

"Strong democratic institutions, independent civil society, and free and fair elections are central to this vision, allowing our respective societies to reach their full potential," it said.

Addressing one issue that is a high priority for President Joe Biden's administration, the statement said Washington and Bangkok would promote "open and inclusive societies" for LGBTQ people.

Blinken also praised Thailand for signing up to a Biden plan to connect Southeast Asia with companies that are promoting green energy, saying that firms have already promised $2.7 billion in the country.

Protesters raid Sri Lanka PM's office after president flees abroad

Protesters in Sri Lanka defied tear gas, water cannon and a state of emergency to storm the prime minister's office on Wednesday after the country's embattled president fled overseas, with the crowd demanding both men step down in the face of an economic crisis. Tear gas and water cannon fired by police and the declaration of both a nationwide state of emergency and a curfew failed to disperse them and the crowd poured into the building. 
PROTESTS
AFP

Sunak leads race for UK PM as rivals round on bookies' favourite Mordaunt

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak topped the latest vote Thursday by Conservative MPs to decide Britain's next prime minister followed by bookmaker favourite Penny Mordaunt, as attacks on her escalated within the ruling party. The final pair of contenders to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to be put to Conservative party members over the summer, will be decided by the middle of next week.  
ELECTIONS
AFP

Libyans at boiling point amid summer power cuts

Mahmud Aguil has a comfortable house in Libya's capital Tripoli, but chronic power outages in the war-battered country and roasting summer heat now force him to sleep in his air-conditioned van. The Tripoli-based authorities have sought to quell public anger over the power outages, admitting they had underestimated the problem.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
