LeBron James brought his own snacks to the Los Angeles Lakers’ Summer League game on July 8. Plenty of the NBA’s biggest stars have showed up to Las Vegas, Nev. to take in some Summer League action. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and Ben Simmons are some of the names in attendance. Perhaps the biggest name was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO