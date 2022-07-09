Annual prayer breakfast for Florida Parents of Murdered Children held after 2-year hiatus 01:00

MIAMI - The fourth annual prayer breakfast for Florida Parents of Murdered Children was held Saturday, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event was held at the Doubletree Hilton Miami Airport and was attended by community leaders and elected officials.

The organization was created to pay homage to parents who have lost a child to senseless gun violence.

Attendees were asked to wear white, while mothers wore red.

The keynote address was delivered by former City of Orlando State Attorney Aramis Ayal.