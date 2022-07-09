ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Annual prayer breakfast for Florida Parents of Murdered Children held after 2-year hiatus

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sGtA_0gaHs58U00

Annual prayer breakfast for Florida Parents of Murdered Children held after 2-year hiatus 01:00

MIAMI - The fourth annual prayer breakfast for Florida Parents of Murdered Children was held Saturday, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event was held at the Doubletree Hilton Miami Airport and was attended by community leaders and elected officials.

The organization was created to pay homage to parents who have lost a child to senseless gun violence.

Attendees were asked to wear white, while mothers wore red.

The keynote address was delivered by former City of Orlando State Attorney Aramis Ayal.

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

South Florida marks one year since historic protests in Cuba

MIAMI - The Miami community came together on the eve of the July 11 Cuban uprising, to stand in solidarity with the Cuban people. "Were honoring those Cubans, that came out in the streets to fight and let their voice out, showing the world that Cuba needs freedom," said Ana Perez-Ochoa, an event attendee. Monday marks the one year since the anti-government rallies in Cuba in which thousands of people took to the streets. The protest was the first uprising in the country in 27 years. Sunday there were several events locally to commemorate the historic rallies....
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Floridians celebrating one-year mark since unprecedented Cuban protests

MIAMI – People taking to the streets around Miami, remembering their brothers and sisters in Cuba."I'm asking for freedom of Cuba. It's 63 years already, enough is enough," said Carmen Vines.One year ago, tens of thousands of Cubans marched in the street – an unprecedented defiance of the government.  Many were arrested and thrown in prison. "They didn't' ask for food, they didn't ask for medicine, they didn't ask for covid vaccines, they ask for freedom," said Maria Lima.Here in South Florida a year ago, we saw several days of large rallies as people stood shoulder to shoulder with those...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade, Broward facing teacher shortage

MIAMI — Miami-Dade, Broward and the state are all facing a shortage of teachers for the upcoming school year.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with both the superintendent of Broward County Public Schools and the president of the United Teachers of Dade about issues they face and possible solutions.Dr. Vickie Cartwright, the superintendent of Broward Schools, said, "We are going out there to find qualified and high-quality teachers in our classrooms. I want the best and brightest teachers for our children to set them up for success."She said the nation's fourth largest school district has 15,000 teachers and has 502 openings, compared...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

What is lost when a popular flea market closes?

MIAMI— This is the best time for Claribel Vasquez's little juice stand at the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market. Children on summer vacation, thirsty from scampering around the teeming open-air market, buy creamy coconut smoothies, sugar cane juice splashed with kiwi and pineapple drinks infused with ginger.In many ways, these kids are following in her footsteps — the same path walked by generations of immigrant families in South Florida.When Vasquez arrived as a teen to Miami from the Dominican Republic in 1987, she strolled the sprawling booths every Sunday with her aunt, buying vegetables, browsing shoes and snacking on roasted corn....
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Florida GOP leaders slam Biden admin, one year since historic Cuban protests

MIAMI - As South Florida marks one year since the historic demonstrations in Cuba, some of the state's top GOP leaders took it as an opportunity to criticize the Biden administration. "We will not stay quiet, we will not standby unlike the Biden administration," said Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Núñez at an event in Doral flanked by several South Florida Republican heavyweights. They called on the administration to do more to address the injustices of Cuba's communist government. "We're deeply disappointed that in the year that has passed, this administration has done absolutely nothing on the issue of...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami events to mark one year since historic demonstrations in Cuba

MIAMI - It has been a year since the historic and massive Cuban street demonstrations that spread across the island, protesting the lack of food, opportunity, and mostly frustration about the lack of freedom. The upcoming year mark was noted here in Miami during a meeting and press conference staged by the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance. Organization spokesman Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat detailed plans for organized Miami-based support for any movement in Cuba. The question: will the same type of unrest sweep Cuba as it did a year ago? According to Sylvia Iriondo, the president of Mothers...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Parkland families, Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava at White House to celebrate gun legislation

FORT LAUDERDALE – Several Parkland families who lost loved ones in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joined President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday to celebrate the passage of historic gun legislation.The Safer Communities Act, the gun safety, mental health, and school safety law, passed by strong bipartisan majorities in both the U.S. Senate and House and was swiftly signed into law by President Biden last month. It's the first major federal gun safety legislation to become law in nearly 26 years.President Biden said this legislation is not...
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast#Hiatus#Gun Violence
CBS Miami

Two years later, answers sought in killing of Pompano Beach trans woman

MIAMI - Two years later, friends of Bree Black, known as Nuk to many, light off fireworks and release balloons. They are just feet from where she was shot and killed on July 3 of 2020 in Pompano Beach. "The streets were very crowded, there were a lot of fireworks going off. Definitely, over 100 people were in the area.  That's when the shooting occurred," said BSO Homicide Sgt. Bryan Tutler. Despite so many people there, celebrating in the street that holiday weekend, Sgt. Tutler said they have very few leads. "We've gotten a handful of pieces of information, not the amount you would...
CBS Miami

Florida man shooting from window arrested after standoff

NAPLES — A man shooting from a Florida home was arrested Sunday after a nine-hour standoff with police, authorities said.Collier County deputies responded to a call about a man shooting a gun out of a window Saturday night. The man then shot at the deputies through a door. A SWAT team was called and the man again fired at deputies through the door and the officers returned fire.The man retreated into the home and was eventually arrested with the help of K-9 units. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by the police dogs and a bullet wound to his ear."Situations like this are incredibly intense and require a skilled and trained response from law enforcement," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a Facebook post. "I am proud of our deputies for bringing this to a safe resolution."Charges are pending.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS Miami

Florida man gets 20 years for posting bomb-making video

MIAMI - A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempting to support the Islamic State terrorist group by posting a video online for making explosives.Romeo Xavier Langhorne, 32, was sentenced Thursday in Jacksonville federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty last year to one count of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.Langhorne has been a follower of the Islamic State group since 2014, according to a criminal complaint. Investigators said Langhorne was living in St. Augustine, Florida, in February 2019 when he began communicating with an undercover FBI employee who was posing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

Report: Broward man accused of raping woman at Disney resort

MIAMI - A Broward man is facing serious charges after being accused of raping a woman at a Disney resort. CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald said it happened at Disney's Dolphin Resort on July 4. Orange County investigators identified the man as Eyvor Gomez, 49, of Pembroke Pines. He was arrested and charged with sexual battery, the newspaper said. Click here to read the Herald's article in its entirety.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Gardens PD: Child dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle

MIAMI – The Miami Gardens Police Department says a child died after being left in a car on Monday.The car was parked within the gate at the Lubavitch Educational Center on NW 7 Avenue in Miami Gardens. Police say they got the call of an unresponsive child just before 4 Monday afternoon. According to our news partners at the Miami Herald, a father was taking his children to the center. He also works there. He apparently left his 3-year-old locked inside about eight hours on a sweltering day. He did not realize it until late in the afternoon when, according to the Herald, someone who works at the center told him they had not seen his child all day.  The toddler was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Police are investigating. They have not released the child or the father's names. There is still no word yet on any possible charges he faces.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Transgender treatment rule draws raucous response

TALLAHASSEE - In what at times appeared more like a tent revival than an agency rule hearing, state health officials on Friday received public input on a proposal that would deny Medicaid coverage for treatments such as puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapy for transgender people.The state Agency for Health Care Administration rolled out the proposed rule in June, drawing harsh criticism from national and state legal and LGBTQ-advocacy groups.Friday's meeting drew more than 150 people, with supporters of the proposed rule --- many of them sporting "Let Kids Be Kids" decals and making biblical references --- vastly outnumbering opponents.Speakers supporting...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida gas prices dip for fourth straight week

MIAMI - Floridians finally feel a little financial relief at the pump.After reaching a state record-high mid-June, the average price for a gallon of regular has dropped 48 cents to $4.41 statewide.And AAA data reveals a 14-cent price fall over the last week."Gas price declines are tied to the movements in the price of oil," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.He mentions the recent dip in the barrel of oil prices, which has translated to savings at the pump."Every shift in a dollar of oil equates to 2.5 cents at the pump," added Jenkins.The average price for gas in Miami is...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Ex-Disney workers sue, claiming religious discrimination

ORLANDO - Three former employees have sued Walt Disney World, saying they were fired after refusing to wear face masks and get the COVID-19 vaccine due to religious reasons, according to a lawsuit. Barbara Andreas, Stephen Cribb, and Adam Pajer said in the lawsuit filed June 30 that Disney discriminated against them by not accommodating their requests to be exempt from the company's mandates requiring the vaccine and facial coverings. Andres and Cribb were fired in March, while Pajer was let go in June, according to the lawsuit. The trio had worked for the company between seven and 20 years....
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Man killed Brownsville shooting, died three years after his sister was killed

MIAMI – Miami-Dade PD is investigating a shooting at a store in Brownsville that's left one person dead."Now, today, July 10, we have to mourn both of them, and three years apart," said Keini Borrell.   She is Cornelius Bain's oldest sister. She says he was killed in a deadly shooting off NW 32 Avenue early Sunday morning.   "I don't know if he was trying to run and made it towards the front of the store, I'm not really sure," she explained. "He had been shot in the head."  Police say units responded to a ShotSpotter notification and found an...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
70K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy