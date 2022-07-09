ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC Vegas 58 Loses Nina Nunes v Cynthia Calvillo: “We Are Rescheduling It As We Speak”

By Nikhil Sharma
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nina Nunes is out of her fight with Cynthia Calvillo at UFC Vegas 58. UFC flyweight Nina Nunes will no longer be competing today. Nunes was scheduled to face Cynthia Calvillo this Saturday at the UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV. Although she did step on the scales during the official weigh-ins,...

