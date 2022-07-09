Watch as Plane Dodges Traffic During Emergency Landing on Highway
This had to have been a bit scary. Watch as a plane makes an emergency landing on a highway in North Carolina. The footage was...krocnews.com
This had to have been a bit scary. Watch as a plane makes an emergency landing on a highway in North Carolina. The footage was...krocnews.com
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0