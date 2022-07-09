ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays acquire Christian Bethancourt from A's for two prospects

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XmUZ_0gaHkK0S00
Christian Bethancourt is heading to Tampa. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Bethancourt said his goodbyes to his Oakland teammates Saturday, per Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle. The A’s have traded Bethancourt to the Rays in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The Rays will send outfielder Cal Stevenson and right-hander Christian Fernandez to Oakland, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Both teams have announced the deal.

Bethancourt, 30, made it back to the majors for the first time since 2017. His career began, however, all the way back in 2013 with the Braves. Atlanta eventually traded him to the Padres, where he played from 2016-2017. To that point in his career, Bethancourt owned a .222/.252/.316 line across 489 plate appearances. Since then,

This season, Bethancourt has burst back onto the scene for an Oakland club that’s largely treading water. The right-handed hitter has slashed .249/.298/.385 in 182 plate appearances while catching and playing first base. He’s also spent 10 games as the designated hitter.

For the Rays, they’re getting a versatile defender who can handle the catching spot. Tampa loves defensive versatility, and Bethancourt’s ability to move around the diamond will at least make it possible to keep three catchers on the roster when Mike Zunino returns from injury.

Of course, the Rays haven’t gotten much offense from any catcher on the roster. Zunino registered a measly 43 wRC+ at the dish before going on the injured list, with backup Rene Pinto posting a 27 wRC+ in 51 plate appearances and Francisco Mejia topping the group with a 74 wRC+. Bethancourt’s 99 wRC+ improves upon that lot, but more than that, he gives the Rays some depth at a position where it was previously lacking.

The Rays were thought to have some interest in Willson Contreras, perhaps the top trade available trade target on the market, but The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal noted a reticence on Tampa’s part to pay high-end prospects for a rental like Contreras. Acquiring Bethancourt doesn’t necessarily take Tampa out of the running for Contreras, but it gives the team plenty of leverage in later negotiations. In many ways, Bethancourt represents a sort of everyman version of Contreras. He’s an offensive upgrade who bats right-handed and can move around the diamond when needed. By making the move, the Rays give themselves a month to reassess their situation and decide if a bigger splash is necessary.

The Rays designated David McKay for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Bethancourt. After spending most of the spring with the Rays, McKay latched on with the Yankees to start the season. The Rays claimed him off waivers, but he has spent most of the season in Triple-A. He’ll again now be exposed to waivers.

As for the A's, they’ll pick up a pair of minor leaguers for a veteran who probably didn’t fit on their next contender. MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos provides this quote from manager Mark Kotsay, who said, “Christian did a great job while he was here. It’s tough trading a player who has had an impact on and off the field. He’s been a leader in that clubhouse. .. I’m happy for him that he’s going to a team in contention and in need of catching.”

Stevenson isn’t a top prospect, but he’s a fast-enough outfielder whose ability to play centerfield provides a cleaner path to the majors than most, despite already being 25 years old. Originally a 10th-round draft choice by the Toronto Blue Jays, Stevenson has spent the past two seasons in the Rays farm system. In Triple-A this year, the southpaw has hit .265/.376/.353 in 203 plate appearances.

Fernandez will go to High-A where he will join the Lansing rotation. The 22-year-old registered a 2.79 ERA across 58 innings for the Single-A Charleston RiverDogs. He was signed originally by the Rays out of Venezuela back in 2016. Like Stevenson, Fernandez did not rank among the Rays’ top prospects. Still, considering Oakland’s minimal investment in Bethancourt, two minor leaguers seems like a solid return for the utility catcher.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves acquire Robinson Cano from Padres

The Braves have acquired infielder Robinson Cano from the Padres for cash considerations, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. After being released by the Mets in May, Cano signed a big league deal with the Padres soon thereafter, but was then released again after he turned down the team’s request to go to Triple-A. Cano’s veteran status gave him the right to opt into free agency, but after checking his options on the open market, he re-signed with San Diego on a minor league deal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Top 50 MLB trade-deadline candidates

We’re less than a month from the August 2 trade deadline, and the outlook for a good portion of the league has rounded into focus. MLBTR has compiled its initial list of the top 50 deadline trade candidates, a list that’ll be updated at least once as July nears its end.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates receiving plenty of interest in one-time All-Star Jose Quintana

When the Pirates signed Jose Quintana to a one-year, $2M contract over the winter, it was clear from the jump that if he performed well, he’d be among the most surefire trade candidates on the market. Fast forward seven months, and Quintana has done just that, turning in a vintage showing that resembles his peak years with the White Sox. Unsurprisingly, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi tweets that Quintana is among the “most popular” names being discussed in what is still the nascent stages of the summer trade market.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

3 Houston Astros trades to boost World Series hopes

The Houston Astros will head into the All-Star Break near the top of the MLB standings. At a time when there is seemingly no threat in the AL West and starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will soon rejoin the rotation, Houston seems like a lock for the MLB playoffs. However,...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Oakland, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Oakland, CA
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Diamondbacks open to trading outfielders

The Diamondbacks enter play Thursday with a 37-45 record, six games back of the Cardinals and Phillies for the National League’s final playoff spot. Barring an unexpected strong run over the next three and a half weeks, they seem likely to move shorter-term players for future value for a third consecutive season.
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets have interest in Nationals DH Nelson Cruz

The Mets are among the teams with interest in Nationals slugger Nelson Cruz, reports the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. At this stage of his career, Cruz is strictly a designated hitter. Apart from one game at first base with the Rays in 2021, he hasn’t played the field since 2018. The Mets have frequently used their DH slot to give their regulars a half-day off, though the closest things they have to regular designated hitters are J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith. Both players have shown offensive prowess in the past but are having down years so far in 2022, making it fairly logical that the Mets would be thinking about upgrades.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Juan Soto rejected second offer after the lockout for 'at least' $400M

In addition to the 13-year, $350MM extension offer that Juan Soto reportedly turned down prior to the lockout, it was recently reported that Soto rejected a second offer after the lockout. The specific financial details of that second offer have not been publicly revealed, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that it was for “at least” $400M.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Yankees discussing Andrew Benintendi trade

The Yankees and Royals have recently held talks around a trade that would send outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Bronx, according to a report from Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. They add that the Yanks are simultaneously trying to work out a separate trade that would send outfielder Joey Gallo out of town.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Bethancourt
Person
Mark Kotsay
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Ken Rosenthal
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB announces 2022 All-Star reserves

The starting lineups for the 2022 All-Star Game are already known, and we know that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera will be on the rosters as bonus additions. Today, MLB announced the full 33-man rosters for both the National and American Leagues, revealing the other 46 names that will be part of the Midsummer Classic on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB permitted to add bonus All-Star spot in honor of career achievements

As part of this past offseason’s collective bargaining agreement, the league and Players Association agreed to a possible alteration to All-Star festivities. Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports that the commissioner’s office now has authority to add one or more players to each league’s roster to honor a player’s career achievements.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox to designate reliever Hansel Robles for assignment

The Boston Red Sox are designating reliever Hansel Robles for assignment, reports Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal. The move frees an active roster spot for pitching prospect Brayan Bello, who will be recalled to make his major league debut tomorrow against the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston’s 40-man roster tally will drop to 39.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The Rays#The Tampa Bay Times#Espn#Wrc
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves select Robinson Cano, designate Phil Gosselin

The Braves announced that they’ve selected the contract of veteran second baseman Robinson Cano, just hours after acquiring him from the Padres in exchange for cash. Fellow infield veteran Phil Gosselin was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Atlanta also reinstated Adam Duvall from the paternity list and optioned first baseman Mike Ford to Triple-A Gwinnett.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants promote IF prospect David Villar

As reported by Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Giants prospect David Villar is in Phoenix with the club. Villar, who’s primarily played third base in the minors but has some positional versatility, has logged a .284/.409/.633 triple-slash — and 21 home runs — in 281 trips to the plate for Triple-A Sacramento so far this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels' Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.”
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates acquire Yohan Ramirez, designate Aaron Fletcher

The Pirates announced a series of roster moves prior to tonight’s contest. Right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramirez was acquired from the Guardians for cash considerations and optioned to Triple-A. Infielder Kevin Newman was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. That adds two players to the 40-man roster, which had been at 39. To open up one extra spot, left-hander Aaron Fletcher was designated for assignment. Furthermore, outfielder Bligh Madris was optioned to create room on the active roster for Newman, while right-hander Bryse Wilson was returned to Triple-A after serving as the 27th man during yesterday’s doubleheader. Catcher Tyler Heineman was also transferred from the paternity list to the family medical emergency list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets claim reliever Sam Clay off waivers

The Phillies have announced that left-hander Sam Clay, whom they designated for assignment on Friday, has been claimed off waivers by the Mets. In order to open a spot on their 40-man roster for Clay, the Mets have designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com was among those who relayed the news on Reed.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy