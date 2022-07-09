ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Church holds procession for prayer and healing in wake of Highland Park parade massacre

By Asal Rezaei
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26g0ww_0gaHjjui00

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- As we continue to honor the victims of the Highland Park parade massacre, the community honored them in a way of their own on Saturday.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, they held a procession through town in what some called the beginning of the healing process. A local church led the walk of healing and prayer.

There was an eerie silence as it began – with no chants, and no talking at all, really. There was just the sound of people walking side by side toward a memorial for all the lives tragically lost.

"It's going to bring this sense of being together and unity – in the sense of caring from a faith perspective, so that's what we want to accomplish, that we are not alone," said Father Hernan Cuevas of Immaculate Conception Church.

Ken Conry lives close by in Lincolnshire. He felt compelled to come show his support to a community he considers part of his own.

"People need help," Conry said. "People need to know that others really love them."

The procession weaved through a neighborhood. People slowly walked in peace to their final stop – the growing memorial next to the taped-off parade route at Central and St. Johns avenues.

People there lay flowers – with some holding onto their rosaries tight as the community prayed together.

Maria Soleria – understandably emotional – said her daughter was at the parade when the shooting started. While hear daughter survived, Soleria said it is hard to grasp how many people came so close to death.

"My feelings are for community - Highwood and Highland Park – as brothers. It's too close," Soleria said. "It's many Hispanic people here. I never, something (like) this – never in this area."

Just the large, flower-ringed pictures of the fallen victims that have been set up at the memorial were too much to bear for Soleria.

"I look at these pictures – and I say maybe there's one picture of my family here," she said. "We're just coming to pray."

The community hopes the prayer can bring a sense of comfort to those who need it most.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Highland Park bar offers space for support after a regular lost his life in parade massacre

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- After the July 4th parade massacre took one of their longtime customers, a neighborhood bar in Highland Park has become the space for support and healing for the community. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Tuesday night, multiple people have called Norton's, 1905 Sheridan Rd., the "Cheers" of Highland Park. The staff are now planning for a benefit concert there this weekend. And as they quickly learned, everyone in Highland Park was impacted by the shooting. It was a busy Tuesday night at Norton's Restaurant, where everybody really...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Forest Park Review

Charise’s ashes find rest at Forest Home

Charise Kotkoski died alone at the age of 61 in a house fire in Will County in 2012, and no one showed up to take care of her remains. Alone in life and alone in death, her ashes remained on a shelf in the Will County Sheriff’s office for the last 10 years.
WILL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Crowds head to downtown Highland Park to show support to shops, restaurants

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Crowds are walking around the downtown area in Highland Park – showing support as they shop and small businesses and eat at local restaurants. Many of those businesses were forced to shut down for a week, following the massacre at the July 4th parade. Now, they are reopening and refocusing with the community's help. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Tuesday, many different kinds of love and support have been on display in Highland Park this week. For some, that looks like stopping for a conversation and a hug, and four others, it...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Chicago Parents

An Unimaginable Tragedy in Highland Park

I’m sitting with my laptop in the waiting room of a local North Shore therapy office. My daughter is in a session for the second time this week (her choice). I have no idea how she’s processing all of this. But I know she feels safe here and she wants to be here. As I write I’m feeling monumental sadness and anger because a piece of innocence has been broken in my children, and our sense of safety, shattered.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highwood, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Highland Park, IL
Society
City
Lincolnshire, IL
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Unity, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Former St. Mary Parish pastor, Msgr. Sarauskas, dies at 77

Monsignor R. George Sarauskas, who served as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Riverside from 2004 to 2011, died at the age of 77 on June 25, 2022, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced last week. Born April 2, 1945 in Bavaria, Germany, during the final weeks of World War II...
RIVERSIDE, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park food pantry wants to make sure Latinos are not overlooked

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the Highland Park community continues to heal after the tragic 4th of July parade mass shooting, a food pantry wants to make sure everyone, including those who speak Spanish, gets the resources they need.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with a food pantry trustee to make sure the Hispanic population isn't overlooked. "These are our neighbors" Pablo Alvarez wants to make sure the Latino community doesn't fall through the cracks when it comes to those who need to heal after the deadly Highland Park shooting. "These are our students at Highland Park High School. I'm...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park residents pays for La Cocinita food truck meals given to first responders, volunteers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The minute people heard what happened, they wanted to do something.Even something as basic as feeding people. The La Cocinita food truck is often seen in Highland Park. So the owners wanted to do what they do best: cook.Since the shooting, they've been serving first responders and residents alike, mostly for free. At first the owners paid the bill, then customers made donations to pay for their neighbors.Then Thursday night, they got a call. A Highland Park family was going to pay for every meal Friday. "I was just so overwhelmed by his kindness and generosity. We've seen so many people stepping up in different ways to help the community. This is a community that has really supported our small business over the years and so we wanted to find a way to give back. And that was our way of giving back, said La Cocinita owner Rachel Anguelo.  Angulo said her food is reaching even more people, because volunteers are acting as drivers, taking the free food to residents who couldn't make it to the truck. 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Procession#Cbs 2#Central
CBS Chicago

Funeral set for Highland Park mass shooting victim Irina McCarthy

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will take place Tuesday for a mother killed during the July 4th parade in Highland Park. Irina McCarthy and her husband, Kevin, were shot and killed last Monday right in front of their 2-year-old son, Aiden, who was left an orphan.Now a funeral is set for Irina on Tuesday. She will be laid to rest in a private service.And as we mourn those who were lost, survivors from the Highland Park mass shooting are mourning both the victims and their sense of safety forever shattered.Three recent Highland Park High School graduates who were there shared how anxiety...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

'It felt symbolic': Photo of rainbow over Highland Park parade site captures moment of hope

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman passing through Highland Park Sunday night unknowingly captured a moment bringing hope to thousands.  Uptown resident Hilde Bialach drove with her husband down Sheridan Road and stopped in Highland Park for ice cream. When it started to rain, she took shelter at Ross just after 8 p.m.While standing under cover, she captured a rainbow over Walker Brothers, near Central Avenue and 2nd Street, the site of the deadly shooting. The area once taped off, covered with chairs and items left behind, now clear. "It was such a spectacular sight, it was mind-blowing," Bialach said. "To me, it felt symbolic."Thousands of other community members agreed. Bialach's post in the Facebook group "Stronger Highland Park (HP) - Community Organized Help" received over 1,300 reactions and over 100 shares.The photo was taken a day after barricades were removed in downtown Highland Park, allowing residents to return to the scene of Monday's parade for the first time. Her panoramic photo has been called "inspirational" by many in the comment section of the post. One resident said the rainbow is "exactly where it needed to be." Bialach is calling the moment, "a gift." 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carroll grad wounded in Highland Park shooting

WAUKESHA — A Carroll University graduate was among the people wounded during the mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., which killed seven people. Alan Castillo, 23, was on top of the world with a new teaching aide job after graduating from Carroll University in 2021. The Highland Park native was enjoying the Highland Park Fourth of July with his girlfriend’s family when shots rang out.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Daily Herald executive Peter Rosengren posthumously receives Carnegie Hero Medal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's an important day for the family of a man from west suburban Batavia, who died saving children from drowning.Daily Herald newspaper executive Peter Rosengren will posthumously receive the prestigious Carnegie Hero Medal.His family accepted the award in his memory on Tuesday. Last March, Rosengren drowned while trying to save kids from a rip current in the Gulf of Mexico.The Carnegie Hero Medal is the highest civilian honor in the country. 
BATAVIA, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
92K+
Followers
26K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy