Church holds procession for prayer and healing in wake of Highland Park parade massacre

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- As we continue to honor the victims of the Highland Park parade massacre, the community honored them in a way of their own on Saturday.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, they held a procession through town in what some called the beginning of the healing process. A local church led the walk of healing and prayer.

There was an eerie silence as it began – with no chants, and no talking at all, really. There was just the sound of people walking side by side toward a memorial for all the lives tragically lost.

"It's going to bring this sense of being together and unity – in the sense of caring from a faith perspective, so that's what we want to accomplish, that we are not alone," said Father Hernan Cuevas of Immaculate Conception Church.

Ken Conry lives close by in Lincolnshire. He felt compelled to come show his support to a community he considers part of his own.

"People need help," Conry said. "People need to know that others really love them."

The procession weaved through a neighborhood. People slowly walked in peace to their final stop – the growing memorial next to the taped-off parade route at Central and St. Johns avenues.

People there lay flowers – with some holding onto their rosaries tight as the community prayed together.

Maria Soleria – understandably emotional – said her daughter was at the parade when the shooting started. While hear daughter survived, Soleria said it is hard to grasp how many people came so close to death.

"My feelings are for community - Highwood and Highland Park – as brothers. It's too close," Soleria said. "It's many Hispanic people here. I never, something (like) this – never in this area."

Just the large, flower-ringed pictures of the fallen victims that have been set up at the memorial were too much to bear for Soleria.

"I look at these pictures – and I say maybe there's one picture of my family here," she said. "We're just coming to pray."

The community hopes the prayer can bring a sense of comfort to those who need it most.