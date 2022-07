From Massive Wagons to The Hu, here's all the essential new music you need to know about. Last week’s battle of box-fresh rock tracks was won by Erja Lyytinen, followed by A'priori in second place and Goo Goo Dolls rolling up in third. Our hearty congratulations to all of them, especially our victor Ms Lyytinen. You’ve all done very well.

