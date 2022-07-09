How High Elevation Lakes are Stocked with Fish in Colorado

Colorado already has plenty to brag about beer-wise, but now we're really getting fancy with self-pour beer bars. Have you ever tried one of these fancy new self-pour bars?. The line "bartender, pour me something tall, cold, and strong" has never felt easier now that you can be your own bartender. We've all spent time at a bar or club waiting for what feels like forever as our poor bartender friends try and juggle serving a bar full of pushy drunk people trying to order a round of drinks or shots for their friends. Or, having an empty beer and having to wait for your server to swing back around to let you order another round, especially these days with staff shortages. What if there was a way to eliminate that "middle man" and just take care of pouring your own beer? Well, there is.

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO