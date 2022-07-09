ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

How High Elevation Lakes are Stocked with Fish in Colorado

By Matt Sparx
 2 days ago
Colorado has an interesting way to stock ponds and lakes that are in high-elevation locations. Thousands upon thousands of small fish are dropped out of an airplane into lakes across the state. You may think that this method could be harmful to the tiny fish, but stocking bodies of...

