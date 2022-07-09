ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Librarian's heartbreaking encounter goes viral: 'I hope I handled it gently enough for her'

By Alexander Kacala
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chicago-area librarian's post about a heartbreaking encounter he experienced is going viral on Twitter. "I had an elderly patron call who didn’t have internet and ask me to look up some obituaries because she hadn’t heard from her gang of high school friends for a while," Eddie Kristan, known as...

Comments / 8

Dianne Wolf
2d ago

You are a sweetheart and you handled it perfectly! Thank you for being not only helpful, but compassionate to talk with her and go the extra mile to comfort her.

kaarenwills
1d ago

As a senior, in current time, life can be very rough indeed. Kindness and caring seems to be in short supply. A lot of my neighbors (senior community) have stated they feel as if they've become invisible to others with age! I know that feeling too, but this person gives us hope. Thank you.

Lady Strongheart
1d ago

one thing most of us forget about is the fact that alot of elderly people dont know how to use the internet or a computer and probably feel a little helpless in this hi-tech world we live in. good for him for stepping forward to ask for help! bless his heart

