California Highway Patrol investigates Garden Grove freeway death

07.06.2022 | 10:55 PM | TUSTIN – Just before 11 PM Wednesday night, a report of a traffic collision involving a trapped driver was reported in the intersection of Holt Avenue and Vanderlip Avenue in the unincorporated area of Tustin. Arriving units of the Orange County fire Authority found two vehicles a compact black Ford Fusion and a white Nissan 370z with heavy damage. The elderly driver of the black sedan was trapped in her vehicle for approximately 15 minutes while firefighters worked to extricate her from the vehicle. It's believe the Nissan was traveling northbound on Holt Ave., Inn collided with the sedan who is making a left-hand turn onto southbound Holt. The driver of the black vehicle was taken to a local hospital and then I'm condition but she was conscious. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Santa Ana office

TUSTIN, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO