Garden Grove, CA

California Highway Patrol investigates Garden Grove freeway death

By CBSLA Staff
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Highway Patrol is investigating a death at a freeway off-ramp Saturday in Garden...

www.cbsnews.com

L.A. Weekly

Rachel Vargas Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 10 Freeway [West Covina, CA]

Woman Pronounced Dead after Fatal Pedestrian Accident near Holt Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, the fatal collision happened around 12:41 a.m., near Holt Avenue. For reasons unknown, a woman was walking along the slow eastbound lanes of the highway wearing dark clothing. There, the driver of a passing vehicle...
WEST COVINA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Motorcyclist killed in East L.A. crash

East Los Angeles -- A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in a collision with a vehicle. The crash was reported at 9:48 p.m. at Whittier and Atlantic boulevards, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt. A witness reported the rider was on the ground, unresponsive and bleeding. Paramedics began...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Elderly Driver Trapped After Violent Collision | Tustin

07.06.2022 | 10:55 PM | TUSTIN – Just before 11 PM Wednesday night, a report of a traffic collision involving a trapped driver was reported in the intersection of Holt Avenue and Vanderlip Avenue in the unincorporated area of Tustin. Arriving units of the Orange County fire Authority found two vehicles a compact black Ford Fusion and a white Nissan 370z with heavy damage. The elderly driver of the black sedan was trapped in her vehicle for approximately 15 minutes while firefighters worked to extricate her from the vehicle. It’s believe the Nissan was traveling northbound on Holt Ave., Inn collided with the sedan who is making a left-hand turn onto southbound Holt. The driver of the black vehicle was taken to a local hospital and then I’m condition but she was conscious. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Santa Ana office For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
TUSTIN, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Killed in Santa Ana 7-Eleven Parking Lot Shooting

A man was killed early Monday in a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana. The shooting, one of several a 7-Eleven stores Monday morning in Southern California, was reported at 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the store in the 700 block of East 17th Street. The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Vincent Thomas Bridge shut down following report of armed man

The Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro was shut down to through-traffic Sunday afternoon following a report of a man armed with a firearm. The California Highway Patrol responded to the bridge over the Los Angeles Harbor around 1:15 p.m. Officers received reports that a man on the bridge was armed with a firearm. CHP […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Inmate transport bus involved in collision

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate transporting bus was involved in a traffic collision in Valencia on Monday, according to first responders. The collision was first reported on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near Magic Mountain Parkway at 12:24 p.m. Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

710 Freeway closed for hours following fatal two-car crash

A fatal two-car collision in Long Beach prompted an hours-long closure for the 710 Freeway Monday morning. The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway, near Willow Street. According to California Highway Patrol, the vehicles involved in the collision were blocking several...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Wounded at Convenience Store in Riverside; Suspect Sought

A customer at a 7-Eleven store in Riverside was shot and wounded Monday during an apparent robbery. The crime occurred about 1:50 a.m. in the 5200 block of La Sierra Avenue, said Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback. The wounded person was taken to a hospital in grave condition, Railsback said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
ABC7

Community mourning 17-year-old killed in Anaheim shooting; no arrests made

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A community in Anaheim is mourning an innocent teenager who was killed in a shooting. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Acacia Street near La Palma Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound but later succumbed to his injuries.
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

2 hospitalized following house party shooting in Antelope Valley

Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday night after they were shot during a house party in the Antelope Valley. The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. at a home on the 4200 block of Parkmont Drive in Quartz Hill, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
102.5 The Bone

Armed man on rooftop killed by police in California

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A potential rooftop gunman was shot and killed Saturday morning by officers with the Long Beach Police Department in California. Officers responded just after 11 a.m. PDT to a 911 call about a dispute in a vehicle, which investigators later determined was a kidnapping, assault and attempted carjacking that left an unidentified victim hospitalized, the Long Beach Post reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Los Angeles area

WILMINGTON – A man shot to death on a Wilmington-area sidewalk was a resident of that community. Alejandro Dolores was 20 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday at Watson Avenue and East L Street, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im.
LOS ANGELES, CA

