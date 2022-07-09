ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

Man Strikes, Kills Wife, 80, With SUV Near Michigan Church

Cover picture for the articleA man helping with a church food drive in Michigan's Thumb region struck and killed his 80-year-old wife outside the church with an SUV as the couple was preparing to leave, police said....

