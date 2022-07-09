ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can This Sub-$200 85mm f/1.8 Lens Keep Up With More Expensive Options?

By Alex Cooke
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article85mm lenses with wide maximum apertures are some of the most popular out there, particularly for portrait photographers, but they can also run well north of $2,000 for a good model. And so, at less than $200, the Meike 85mm f/1.8 is quite the intriguing...

The Phoblographer

Can the Hasselblad 907x 100C Be the Innovative Camera We Need?

There are reports going around on the Hasselblad X2D that are making me yawn. Years ago, Hasselblad wow’d press with their X1D. This is the medium format mirrorless camera that looked like the Mamiya 6 and that everyone wanted. But it was plagued by problems like autofocus, price, lens selection, and a lot more. Fast-forward to today, and the Fujifilm GFX series is far more attractive in every single way. That’s why I’m not hyped for the X2D. Instead, I’m holding out my hope for the Hasselblad 907x 100C.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Leaked Apple iPhone 14 battery capacities raise some eyebrows but iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life should still be stellar

A known leaker has got hold of what are supposedly the battery capacities for each of the Apple iPhone 14 models. According to a tweet by ShrimpApplePro (with information sourced from the Chinese search engine giant Baidu), the iPhone 14 will receive a 3,279-mAh battery while the iPhone 14 Max gets a 4,325-mAh cell. A 3,200-mAh unit is apparently headed to the iPhone 14 Pro while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has to settle for a battery with a 4,323-mAh capacity. Not only is that latter figure slightly lower than the iPhone 14 Max’s battery, it is also lower than the 4,352-mAh battery found in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Plus might be the name of Apple’s brand new 6.7-inch iPhone

Apple will release four iPhone models this year, just like it did with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. However, the iPhone 14 will bring a significant change when it comes to sizes. The 5.4-inch mini option is out of the picture, with Apple going for a larger 6.7-inch size to replace it. We’ve often referred to the 6.7-inch iPhone model as the iPhone 14 Max, which will be the cheaper equivalent of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. But we also saw iPhone 14 Plus thrown around in more recent reports.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
Fstoppers

A Creative and Eye-Catching Two-Light Portrait Setup

When you are new to working with artificial light for portraits, you should generally start with a single source until you are comfortable with all the basic properties and techniques. Once you feel comfortable with those, you can begin to embrace more complex multi-light setups. This excellent video tutorial shows a relatively simple two-light setup that creates an eye-catching spotlight effect.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Digital Trends

The iPhone SE (2022) vs. Galaxy A53 camera test doesn’t go as you’d expect

Samsung or Apple? It’s a common question among tech fans, and there’s never an easy answer. Here, we’ve got two of the brand’s most popular devices facing off against each other in a camera shootout, but instead of putting the most expensive models into battle, it’s a pair of far cheaper ones — the Apple iPhone SE (2022) and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.
CELL PHONES
Fstoppers

Five Shots You Need to Get When You Are a Corporate Photographer

Corporate events are perhaps my favorite thing to photograph these days. There are so many different shots I can create at a conference that I am never bored. Networking opportunities are in abundance at any given corporate affair, and most of the people in the room are working for a company that has the budget to hire me to shoot for them.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Apple Insider

Apple's second AR headset in 2025 will be more affordable, says Kuo

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — AnalystMing-Chi Kuo claims that 2025 will see a second Apple AR headset, but also that it will be available in both higher performance and lower cost variants.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Amazing! The Canon EOS R3 Eye AF Works on Butterflies

When I first tried out the Canon EOS R3, I was blown away by the autofocus performance. With the R3, Canon has not only mastered what mirrorless cameras traditionally struggle with — autofocusing in the dark — but manages to keep up with a 30 fps burst and quickly lock focus on even the eyes of an animal.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Fundamental Errors in Spacetime That Even Experienced Photographers Make

Photography, whether photojournalism, documentary, sports, wildlife, or even landscapes, is much about camera placement and timing. But there are some fundamental mistakes that most of us photographers make that are barriers to getting great photos. Spacetime is a beautiful idea. Three-dimensional space (up/down, left/right, and forwards/backwards) and one-dimensional time (it...
PHOTOGRAPHY

