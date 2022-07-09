Ohio WWII veterans honored for service liberating France from Nazi occupation

GREEN – The ceremony was nice, but Leonard Giorgio wondered why folks had gone to so much trouble.

"I did what a lot of GIs did," Giorgio, a Medina County resident, said of his service during World War II. "I just did the best I could."

For doing his best, Giorgio had a French emissary pin a medal to his jacket lapel during a ceremony Saturday morning at the MAPS Air Museum. Yannick Tagand, consul general of the Midwest, also presented a medal to Walter B. Stitt who lives near Springfield in southwest Ohio.

The two men received France’s highest honor, the Ordre national de la Légion d'honneur Medal, better known as the French Legion of Honor.

Medal presented annually

The Legion of Honor was created by Napoleon in 1802. It is presented to 'those who have achieved remarkable deeds for France.'

About 2,000 people receive the award each year, with the number of foreigners limited to 285 recipients. The award is presented to civilians and those who have served in the military.

On Saturday, Giorgio and Stitt were recognized for their service in the Army, fighting to liberate France from the Nazis.

For Giorgio, doing his job meant traveling across Africa, sleeping on the Anzio beachhead in Italy and going to France.

He served as a private first class in the 180th Infantry regiment of the 45th Infantry Division. The 45th fought in North Africa, Italy and southern France. The division liberated the Dachau Concentration Camp in April 1945, then captured and occupied Munich, Germany, until V-E Day on May 8, 1945.

Stitt served as a corporal in the 33rd Armored Regiment of the 3rd Armored Division. He served as a loader and gunner in Sherman tanks, and was wounded twice as the division battled across France and Belgium into Germany.

Honoring brave, gallant men

About 200 people attended Saturday's ceremony. Eric P. Montgomery, who lives in Tennessee, arranged the event after working to secure the medals for both men. He's secured the French Legion of Honor for more than 50 American troops who served in France during World War II.

"We're here to honor two brave and gallant men," Montgomery told the audience. "Thank you for honoring them with your presence here today."

Tagand said Giorgio and Stitt are part of an exceptional generation who gave much to end tyranny and helped free France from the Nazi occupation. "The legacy of this generation inspires us today," he said.

The Legion of Honor is presented as a special tribute, as well as a thanks to those who have served the country. The honor shows the eternal gratitude France has for those who served and fought on French soil, Tagand said.

Stitt became a minister

Stitt, who will be 98 in two weeks, was born in Marietta and lived in different parts of Ohio until his family moved to Wheeling, West Virginia, just before he started high school.

His Army unit arrived in Normandy a few weeks after the D-Day invasion. He had several close calls. After being wounded by shrapnel for the second time in January 1945, he returned to England and the 211th Army Air Force Base unit.

After the war, Stitt tried college before going to work in sales jobs for different companies. He moved from Wheeling to Columbus. After 15 years, he returned to college, graduating from Wittenberg University and divinity school. He served as a Lutheran minister in Louisville, Kentucky, then in South Bend, Indiana. After 41 years in South Bend he returned to Springfield in 2018 to be closer to his family.

"I've had a blessed life," Stitt said.

'A regular GI Joe'

Giorgio, who turns 99 next month, was born and raised in Akron and graduated from North High School. He was drafted and hoped to become a pilot for the Army. He missed the chance because he didn't have 20/20 vision. The Army sent him to Camp Wolters, Texas, where he trained in radio communications.

After the war, Giorgio returned to Akron and worked 30 years as a sales representative for Brown-Graves Lumber. He also took a commission and served in the U.S. Naval Reserve as a supply officer.

While the Army trained Giorgio to work with radios instead of as a pilot, he eventually earned his pilot's license. Using the GI Bill to pay for classes, Giorgio was certified to fly five different types of aircraft.

Nothing to fuss about, Giorgio said. "I was just a regular GI Joe."