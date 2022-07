1 The Framingham Hazard Mitigation Plan Working Group is developing a plan that identifies and prioritizes actions the City can take to mitigate the impacts of natural hazards and climate change tonight virtually from 6 to 7. Citizen participation is essential to this planning process. The input of Framingham residents, business owners, civic organizations, and institutions will be critical to supporting the working group in analyzing local hazards and developing or updating possible actions to reduce their impact.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO