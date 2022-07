CHICAGO (WLS) — A week after the deadly Highland Park parade shooting, the celebration of America that became a perilous fight for survival is now a search for justice. The rights being celebrated on July 4th are now being afforded to the 21-year-old charged in the mass shooting and questions are being asked about whether his parents should be legally liable for anything their son did.

