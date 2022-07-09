ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Breaking Down the Saturday San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Schedule – Major Rooms by Day

sdccblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re anything like us, you probably already have your Comic-Con schedule started (and if you don’t — why not?!). Especially with panels, though, it’s helpful to know what else is in the panel room, as sure, your panel might be a walk-in by itself — but what if something major...

sdccblog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
IndieWire

‘Daredevil’ Series in the Works at Disney+: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio Will Return for ‘Echo’

Click here to read the full article. Editors’ Note, Updated July 7 at 12:27 p.m. ET: Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, who respectively played Daredevil and The Kingpin, are confirmed to reprise their MCU roles for upcoming Disney+ series “Echo.” D’Onofrio briefly starred in December 2021 show “Hawkeye,” where the titular Echo aka Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) was introduced. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news. Marvel had no comment. Sources told THR that an “Echo” plotline will include Daredevil (Cox) teaming up with a former ally once more. Podcast The Weekly Planet has reported that ally will be Jessica Jones, played by Krysten...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Composer Revealed

The countdown is officially on for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the upcoming Disney+ series arriving in a little over a month. The series, which will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, has continued to make headlines in recent months, especially as components of its ensemble cast and crew have begun to be announced. A new update from Film Music Reporter reveals the latest crew member to join She-Hulk, with Amie Doherty set to serve as the series' composer. Doherty's past work includes Undone, Happiest Season, and Spirit Untamed.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Collider

Marvel Comics Announces SDCC 2022 Line-Up Featuring Spider-Man and the Women of Marvel

Suit up, Marvel fans! Marvel Entertainment has just revealed their 2022 San Diego Comic-Con panel line-up, and all the exclusive content from their booth, including special announcements, giveaways and signings. Fans will get the chance to snag some exclusive variant comics and hit up the Marvel merch booth for all-new merchandise only available at SDCC. From Spider-Man to the women of Marvel, fans can expect tons of new insight on what's to come for Marvel comics.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Lowe
Person
Brannon Braga
Person
Kesha
Person
Gregg Berger
wrestlinginc.com

Updated Lineup Of Pro-Wrestling-Related Events Set For San Diego Comic-Con

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con will have an abundance of pro-wrestling-related events for any fans that are attending the convention. SD Comic-Con, first originating in 1970, is a comic book and multi-genre entertainment convention and nonprofit event. The 2019 convention had 130,000 people reportedly in attendance. When it returned...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline

Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
MOVIES
Deadline

Comic-Con 2022 Panel Schedule For Film & TV: Saturday Serves Up ‘Black Adam’, ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’, ‘House Of The Dragon’, MCU & More

Click here to read the full article. Updated with Saturday schedule: After a two-year in-person hiatus due to Covid, San Diego Comic-Con is raging back with a big footprint by streaming (Amazon Studios’ Prime Video, Apple, HBO Max, Paramount+), TV and, well, as far as big screen feature films, let’s just say they’re creeping back. Marvel will make some big waves with its upcoming new movies (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Disney+ series (She-Hulk), but it will keep some powder dry for D23 in early September. Dwayne Johnson will be booming with New Line/DC’s Black Adam, along with Shazam: Fury of...
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Announces Surprise Animation Panel At Comic-Con

Marvel Studios is heading to San Diego Comic-Con, and they're bringing their newly formed animation division with them. As revealed on San Diego Comic-Con's official website, Marvel Studios has a 90 minute panel scheduled for Friday, July 22. That panel will bring Marvel's head of streaming, television and animation Brad Winderbaum and head of visual development Ryan Meinerding to the stage with exclusive looks at upcoming animated titles such as X-Men 97, Marvel Zombies, What If...? Season 2, and more. Multiple special guests, who have yet to be announced, are also being teased for this panel.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tom Jerry#Jay And Silent Bob#Nba#Warner Bros Theatrical#Studio#Hall H#Fire Blood#Hbo Original#House Of The Dragon#Hbo Max
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman’s Next Project Announces Unfortunate Update

Lewis Pullman and the rest of the cast of Top Gun: Maverick saw rave reviews for their performances following the premiere of the Tom Cruise film over the Memorial Day weekend. Weeks later, the new movie continues to do well at the box office. In fact, it is also attracting the praise of experienced military pilots. Now, almost two months following the film’s debut, Pullman had another major picture ready to premiere on the big screen. Sadly, though, the Top Gun: Maverick star’s newest project just received an unfortunate update.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Would Green Lantern: The Animated Series’ Writer Be Up For A Revival? Here’s What The DC Talent Says

Back in 2019, six years after Cartoon Network canceled it, Young Justice was brought back as a DC Universe original, and nowadays it can be watched with an HBO Max subscription. It was a remarkable example of how a beloved series can return after being gone for so long, but it isn’t the only popular animated DC TV show from the early 2010s that various fans have hoped would be revived. There’s also been support for Green Lantern: The Animated Series to follow suit, and Ernie Altbacker, one of the main writers on the show, is all in for this to happen.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Harley Quinn: New Season 3 Poster Released

The long-awaited third season of Harley Quinn is premiering on HBO Max later this month, and the show's creators have been teasing a lot of fun. Ahead of the premiere, you can check out the first episode of the show's first season for free online as well as some free tie-in comics that were written by Tee Franklin. Today, the official Instagram account for Harley Quinn shared a new poster for the upcoming season.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 Trailer Introduces Nightwing and More

After two years, Harley Quinn is back and better than ever for its third season on HBO Max. The animated (but definitely not for kids) superhero comedy series has just released its official full trailer (which you can watch above this article) and it’s chock-full of exciting brand new characters from the DC Universe, in addition to returning favorites from the previous two seasons.
TV SERIES
411mania.com

John Carpenter Says Halloween Ends Is a Departure From Previous Two Films

The current Halloween trilogy has its share of critics, and they might be happy to hear that John Carpenter says Halloween Ends is a departure from the previous movies. Carpenter spoke with SyFy Wite for a new interview while promoting the 40th anniversary of The Thing and was asked about the new film, which he is scoring with his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies.
MOVIES
Collider

SDCC 2022 Schedule: 'Star Trek,' Marvel, and 'House of The Dragon' Headline Saturday Panels

After two long, careful years, San Diego Comic-Con returns at the end of July as an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Fandom's biggest party is back on and all of your favorite movie franchises and television series are flocking to sunny California to answer questions, share behind-the-scenes stories, and tease what's to come. Earlier this week we got a look at what to expect for Thursday's panels including the upcoming Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History, a special preview of Teen Wolf the Movie, and a panel from everyone's favorite teachers with Abbott Elementary Class in Session. Collider is also honored to present an exclusive world premiere of Dan Trachtenberg's upcoming Predator prequel, Prey. The premiere is set for Thursday evening at 8:30 PM with a cast and crew Q & A to follow.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy