Fuming Vettel storms out of meeting with F1 drivers and bosses after becoming annoyed with Alonso’s moaning

By Ben Hunt
 2 days ago
FURIOUS Sebastian Vettel stormed out of a meeting with fellow F1 drivers and FIA bosses - earning himself a suspended €25,000 (£21,000) fine.

The German, who has been outspoken on the sport, particularly with the environmental consequences, is increasingly running a tightrope of controversy.

Sebastian Vettel has been slapped with a fine after storming out of an F1 meeting Credit: Getty

He was asked not to wear a controversial t-shirt on the grid in Canada regarding mining tar sands in the country.

He also pulled a t-shirt stunt at the Miami GP.

While Vettel's latest outburst came in frustration at hearing Fernando Alonso complaining about penalties he received from the stewards TWO MONTHS ago.

The FIA's statement said the four-time world champion failed to act as a role model.

It said: "Drivers are not free to leave when they want, this being a breach of the requirement to attend.

"Drivers at this level are role models for every driver around the world and in the opinion of the stewards, Vettel failed to live up to that standard in this case.

"The stewards determine that there is a breach, which cannot go without penalty, but that based on the report there are factors in mitigation.

"Therefore, the stewards order a fine of €25,000, which is suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season."

On the track Vettel failed to finish today's sprint race at the Austrian GP after spinning out following contact with Alex Albon.

World champ Max Verstappen eased to victory in the sprint thanks to some in-fighting behind him from Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

