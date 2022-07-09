Inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Invitational welcomes Chelsea FC Under-21s and Wolves Under-21s as they take on Real Monarchs, Colorado Rapids 2, and Toronto FC II
MLS NEXT Pro announced today its first international competition, the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Invitational, taking place later this month in the Salt Lake City area. MLS NEXT Pro’s Real Monarchs, Colorado Rapids 2, and Toronto FC II will play Chelsea FC Under-21s and Wolves Under-21s from England’s Premier League 2...thepeachreview.com
