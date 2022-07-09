ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

How is Tiger Woods' caddie Joey LaCava handling prep work for the 150th Open Championship? We walked along and found out

By Steve DiMeglio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33q6Dw_0gaH0XuO00
Photo by Steve DiMeglio/Golfweek)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Some three hours after Tiger Woods took off in his private jet from Ireland, his destination being the 150th Open Championship conducted on the Old Course in Scotland, his trusted bagman, Joey LaCava, started charting his own course around the Home of Golf.

LaCava, who hooked up with Woods in 2011 and was on the bag when his boss won the 2019 Masters, began his prep work for the Open on Saturday alongside Jim “Bones” Mackay, caddie for Justin Thomas.

The last time LaCava set foot on this sacred ground was 2015, when Woods, battling many injuries, missed the cut. So there was a lot of work to do.

“For me, it’s mostly getting lines,” LaCava said. “It’s been seven years and I don’t know what I did yesterday. It’s all about where the bunkers are today and to get a feel for the golf course. The good news for us is what I’ve been told is the wind should be the same this week as it is today, so we’re getting a good feel how the course could play the rest of the week.

“I can’t go by that 100 percent, but it’s nice to get a feel for it. To get our lines, the carries, how far it is to each bunker, that’s the priority today.”

The day was so pleasant and dry, LaCava’s intention would be to chart all 18 holes. That would take five to six hours and he did all things to fill his yardage book, from getting the lines to the bunkers, securing proper targets in the distance of this treeless, flat land, and studying the slopes and speed of the greens.

That’s easier said than done. There are seven double greens on the Old Course, where two holes share the same massive putting surface. For, instance the home to the putting surface of the fifth and 13th holes is 100 yards deep and at least 50 yards wide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0GEo_0gaH0XuO00
Tiger Woods’ caddie Joe LaCava looks over notes at The Old Course at St. Andrew’s in advance of the upcoming 150th Open Championship. (Photo by Steve DiMeglio/Golfweek)

“Tiger lets me do my thing, and he does his thing. He’ll come out here and know where the bunkers are and how far it is to each. I just don’t,” said LaCava, who will be caddying in his fifth Open at St. Andrews – two with Woods, three with Fred Couples. “Tiger loves the place, and he’ll have a good feel for where the bunkers are.”

LaCava hasn’t seen Woods since the third round of the PGA Championship. After making the cut – Woods also made the cut in the Masters in his only other start of 2022 – he visibly labored with injuries that Saturday. That night, he withdrew.

LaCava said Woods is stronger than he was in May.

“He’s going to give it a go. We’ll remain positive and get through it,” LaCava said. “This Open has been on his mind the entire year. Couple things: he loves the place and it’s going to be easier to walk.”

Woods showed up in the early evening Saturday and chipped and putted his way around a few holes of the Old Course. Full shots were not on the agenda. Saving his energy and reacquainting himself with the course was.

Woods likely will team up with LaCava for a practice round on Sunday and then play in the Celebration of Champions on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods absolutely destroys Justin Thomas with epic troll job ahead of The Open Championship

Tiger Woods is in the middle of his preparation for The Open Championship which begins this Thursday at St. Andrews Links in Scotland. Together with fellow pro Justin Thomas, Woods practiced some shots at the said course recently, but that wasn’t even the best takeaway from that little trip to the links. Here is a […] The post Tiger Woods absolutely destroys Justin Thomas with epic troll job ahead of The Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth SENSATIONALLY proven wrong by caddie on Scottish Open day two

During the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Jordan Spieth's debacle on the par-3 6th hole shows the value of having a world-class caddie. Spieth and his caddie Michael Greller have reached the top of the game together, winning three major titles and spending 26 weeks as World No.1.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' evening stroll at St Andrews ahead of The Open was a vibe

It is hard to put into words just how much St Andrews means to Tiger Woods, who returned to the home of golf yesterday evening ahead of the landmark 150th Open. There is a standard gap of five years between Opens being held at the iconic Old Course and at 46 years old, it simply means that Woods’ creaking body will likely finally bid farewell to his favourite course this coming week.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Spun

Look: Tom Cruise Is Attending Yet Another Major Sporting Event

Tom Cruise enjoyed his 60th birthday in style last week, attending the British Grand Prix. This week, he went to the All England Club to watch the women's championship match at Wimbledon. During this Saturday's match between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina, the cameras caught Cruise enjoying the action. Cruise,...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Championship#Caddie#The Home Of Golf
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Shares Heartwarming Encounter With Fans Today

Paige Spiranac is one of many golfers who attended the American Century Championship tournament over the weekend. The social media star had a heartwarming experience that she wanted to share with everyone. Taking to Twitter, Spiranac shared a photo of two young girls she met at the event. She said...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
The Independent

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday.Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.The 15-time major winner was again accompanied by US PGA champion Justin Thomas, the pair having spent Saturday evening walking the course with a handful of clubs and hitting chips and putts on and around the vast greens.Woods did not speak...
GOLF
USA TODAY

Charles Barkley loses bet with Aaron Rodgers at celebrity golf event, pledges $25,000 donation to charity

STATELINE, Nevada — Most people never thought there was a chance Charles Barkley could beat Aaron Rodgers in the celebrity golf tournament. And no, it did not happen. Rodgers, who has played in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe for 18 years, made a bet with Barkley that if Barkley finished ahead of him, Rodgers would let Barkley cut off his man bun.
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The Open 2022: When does it start, how to watch, TV information and St Andrews odds

It’s The Open 2022 and St Andrews hosts the 150th edition on the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in...
GOLF
SFGate

Two-time Open champion Norman unwanted guest at St Andrews

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Greg Norman once talked about playing in the British Open next week. Now he doesn't even get to attend the dinner at St. Andrews for past champions. Norman, who won the Open at Turnberry in 1986 and at Royal St. George's in 1993, would...
GOLF
Golf.com

2022 Open Championship viewer’s guide: Tee times, TV schedule, streaming, how to watch

The 2022 Open Championship, the fourth and final major of the year, begins this week at the historic Old Course at St. Andrews. Here is our complete Open Championship viewer’s guide for the entire tournament, including full streaming and TV schedules. Tee times for rounds 1 and 2 will be announced shortly and will be reproduced at the bottom of this post.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Open Championship 2022: Jack Nicklaus is not worried about the Old Course giving up low scores—‘So what?’

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Long a member of golf’s “Big Three” alongside Arnold Palmer and Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus is to become the third member of an even more elite trio. At a ceremony in the town’s Younger Hall Tuesday, the Golden Bear will be made an honorary citizen of the Royal Burgh of St. Andrews. Only two Americans have previously been so honored: Benjamin Franklin and Bobby Jones.
GOLF
Golf.com

Tiger Woods is making Open gear changes — starting with his iconic putter

It’s an Open Championship tradition unlike any other. That would, of course, be Tiger Woods making equipment changes right before the Open Championship. The 15-time major winner has tinkered with his setup at recent majors, but there’s one change we’ve come to expect from Woods at golf’s oldest championship.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus Photo Going Viral

Two of the greatest golfers in history got together for a photoshoot at The Open this Monday afternoon. Tiger Woods, 46, linked up with Jack Nicklaus, 82, to get a picture at St. Andrews on Monday. It might be one the most legendary pictures in the sport's history. "Tiger. Jack....
GOLF
Golf Digest

Open Championship 2022: Tiger Woods is emptying the tank for St. Andrews, but don't think it's a goodbye

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The greatest player of his generation is prepping for this tournament like a wide-eyed rookie soaking in his first taste of Open Championship magic. Tiger Woods touched down in Scotland on Saturday, promptly cruised over to St. Andrews and, alongside bestie Justin Thomas, chipped and putted his way around the Old Course. He finished in the shadows of the R&A’s headquarters not long before midnight and was back at it not 10 hours later, the centerpiece of a surreal scene when he played a full 18 holes in front of … well, anyone. The course functioned as a “bar was open to the public,” as is always the case on Sundays, and the public wanted to watch a 15-time major winner do his thing at the most special venue. It could be the last time.
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy