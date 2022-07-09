How is Tiger Woods' caddie Joey LaCava handling prep work for the 150th Open Championship? We walked along and found out

Photo by Steve DiMeglio/Golfweek)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Some three hours after Tiger Woods took off in his private jet from Ireland, his destination being the 150th Open Championship conducted on the Old Course in Scotland, his trusted bagman, Joey LaCava, started charting his own course around the Home of Golf.

LaCava, who hooked up with Woods in 2011 and was on the bag when his boss won the 2019 Masters, began his prep work for the Open on Saturday alongside Jim “Bones” Mackay, caddie for Justin Thomas.

The last time LaCava set foot on this sacred ground was 2015, when Woods, battling many injuries, missed the cut. So there was a lot of work to do.

“For me, it’s mostly getting lines,” LaCava said. “It’s been seven years and I don’t know what I did yesterday. It’s all about where the bunkers are today and to get a feel for the golf course. The good news for us is what I’ve been told is the wind should be the same this week as it is today, so we’re getting a good feel how the course could play the rest of the week.

“I can’t go by that 100 percent, but it’s nice to get a feel for it. To get our lines, the carries, how far it is to each bunker, that’s the priority today.”

The day was so pleasant and dry, LaCava’s intention would be to chart all 18 holes. That would take five to six hours and he did all things to fill his yardage book, from getting the lines to the bunkers, securing proper targets in the distance of this treeless, flat land, and studying the slopes and speed of the greens.

That’s easier said than done. There are seven double greens on the Old Course, where two holes share the same massive putting surface. For, instance the home to the putting surface of the fifth and 13th holes is 100 yards deep and at least 50 yards wide.

Tiger Woods’ caddie Joe LaCava looks over notes at The Old Course at St. Andrew’s in advance of the upcoming 150th Open Championship. (Photo by Steve DiMeglio/Golfweek)

“Tiger lets me do my thing, and he does his thing. He’ll come out here and know where the bunkers are and how far it is to each. I just don’t,” said LaCava, who will be caddying in his fifth Open at St. Andrews – two with Woods, three with Fred Couples. “Tiger loves the place, and he’ll have a good feel for where the bunkers are.”

LaCava hasn’t seen Woods since the third round of the PGA Championship. After making the cut – Woods also made the cut in the Masters in his only other start of 2022 – he visibly labored with injuries that Saturday. That night, he withdrew.

LaCava said Woods is stronger than he was in May.

“He’s going to give it a go. We’ll remain positive and get through it,” LaCava said. “This Open has been on his mind the entire year. Couple things: he loves the place and it’s going to be easier to walk.”

Woods showed up in the early evening Saturday and chipped and putted his way around a few holes of the Old Course. Full shots were not on the agenda. Saving his energy and reacquainting himself with the course was.

Woods likely will team up with LaCava for a practice round on Sunday and then play in the Celebration of Champions on Monday.