Alaska State

As Trump Holds Alaska Rally What Latest Poll Says About Palin, Murkowski

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trump-backed candidates in Alaska are in for tight races despite his endorsement, according to recent...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 508

piper
2d ago

Sarah Palin’s political rhetoric is nothing more than a bunch of bumper sticker slogans strung together. No in-depth thought whatsoever.

Reply(49)
288
Sandra Scarbrough
2d ago

With President Trump's endorsement of Sarah Palin, and Murowski's reputation as being a back stabbing Rhino, I hope Alaska makes the right choice, Murkowski has not been good for Alaska for a long time!

Reply(22)
214
dirt rider
2d ago

never trust a poll, people cross parties lines to cause problems with the other party , or just go to a party's strong hold to create false totals

Reply
47
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Poll shows Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock with strong Georgia lead as voters reckon with Roe repeal

Senator Raphael Warnock has a strong lead in Georgia as voters come to terms with the repeal of federal abortion protections by the Supreme Court and the GOP dream of retaking the Senate appears to be getting further away.A Quinnipiac poll of registered voters puts the reverend at 54 per cent in the state, a whopping 10 points above his GOP challenger Herschel Walker. That’s a far larger margin than Republicans are hoping to see, and shows that Mr Walker has an uphill battle to fight if he wants to flip the seat back red.Buoying Mr Warnock’s chances against...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Ousting Greg Abbott Are Getting Better

A new UT/Texas Politics Project poll shows Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke slowly cutting into incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott's lead without the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade being factored into the data. The poll of 1,200 registered Texans conducted between June 16 and 24, largely before...
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

