As Trump Holds Alaska Rally What Latest Poll Says About Palin, Murkowski

Senator Raphael Warnock has a strong lead in Georgia as voters come to terms with the repeal of federal abortion protections by the Supreme Court and the GOP dream of retaking the Senate appears to be getting further away.A Quinnipiac poll of registered voters puts the reverend at 54 per cent in the state, a whopping 10 points above his GOP challenger Herschel Walker. That’s a far larger margin than Republicans are hoping to see, and shows that Mr Walker has an uphill battle to fight if he wants to flip the seat back red.Buoying Mr Warnock’s chances against...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO