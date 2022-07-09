Gooch Park mural offers 'Slice' of Memphis culture

Residents joined Memphis artist Jamond Bullock and members of Memphis Parks, H.U.G. Park Friends and UrbanArt Commission to unveil the mural at Gooch Park Saturday, July 9.

The mural, titled “Slice,” was sponsored by Assisi Foundation of Memphis, Memphis Parks and Bloom901 and is part of UrbanArt Commission’s Neighborhood Arts Initiative (NAI).

“Slice” is a term that is said to have originated in Memphis and is used to describe an enthusiastic and exaggerated jump into a swimming pool, something relatively common at youth pool parties where temperatures are high and energy is bold.

The mural is eye-catching, using bright shades of orange, turquoise, green and purple and adorned with depictions of Black cyclist Major Taylor and a young girl with angel wings jumping into the pool.

Jamond Bullock and his son Hendrix Bullock get ready to cut the ribbon to unveil Jamond's new mural “Slice” at the pool at Gooch Park. (Lucy Garrett/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“I wanted to do something that was fun to look at while swimming but incorporated aspects of Gooch,” Bullock said. “This was an important project for me because when my parents split up, we were homeless, and the only place we had to go was the National Youth Sports Program (NYSP) which is now Kipp Middle School near this park.”

The three-walled mural surrounds the public pool at Gooch Park. Originally purchased in 1957 by Memphian and park advocate Cecil Milton Gooch, the park, located at 1974 Hunter Ave., was specifically designated as a park for Black residents.

Jo Ann Street is the founder of H.U.G. Park Friends, a neighborhood organization focused on revitalizing parks in North Memphis, including Hollywood Park, University Park and Gooch Park.

Standing under the park pavilion and smiling, Street noted the park’s historical significance and why keeping it beautiful is a matter of great importance for H.U.G.

“We noticed our parks weren’t progressing — the children had no place to play safely,” Street said. “We went to Memphis Park Services and ask them for their help to restore what Cecil Milton Gooch had envisioned. With their help along with NAI through UrbanArts Commission, we were able to make this project happen.”

Street says after hundreds of Memphis artists submitted applications for the mural commission, Bullock was ultimately chosen as his vision aligned best with Gooch Park’s new neighborhood art goal.

“This park was purchased by Cecil Milton Gooch for $200,000 in 1957 for people in the area because parks were segregated,” Street said. “Mr. Gooch was nice enough to do that for us along with other things in the neighborhood, so the least we could do is keep up his legacy by keeping this park clean and beautiful.”

Street sees the park and mural as representing both the past and future of Gooch’s commitment to civil rights.

“This park was a gift to the city,” Street said. “This mural is all about freedom — people diving into the pool, elements of wood since it used to be a lumber yard, a lifeguard, a young girl jumping in the pool doing a cannonball but imagining she’s flying like an angel. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Bullock, known for his colorful art, which incorporates historical figures entwined with pop culture, has numerous local pieces, including the Memphis International Airport and the mural “Stand up for Our Streets” at 3327 North Watkins St. He is currently working on multiple projects, including a mural in the Binghampton area.

“I wanted to do something that was fun to look at while swimming but incorporated aspects of Gooch,”Jamond Bullock said. (Lucy Garrett/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Bullock said artwork that holds specific meaning to the Black community in Memphis was sparse until recent years. He stressed the need for quality public artwork to enhance neighborhood experiences for all communities.

“A lot of times when you go to Black neighborhoods, you have to look to find the murals, or they’re not as monumental in scale,” Bullock said. “All the time when you see public art, it’s for the community to take in for those who don’t have the opportunity to go to museums or galleries.”

As a North Memphis native, Bullock had a personal dedication to the project and considered it a labor of love.

“When I got offered this project, I wanted to go above and beyond because it’s important to have projects that are bold in the communities,” Bullock said. “This is a gift I was given to try and share love. That’s what this is all about.”

Samira Orrin, 11, makes herself a sno-cone as part of Saturday's celebrations. (Lucy Garrett/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Gabrielle Brooks is the Communications and Development Manager for UrbanArt Commission and is part of the NAI.

“Enhancing the park with art was important to this neighborhood,” Brooks said. “The Gooch Park area was a neighborhood identified as having less access to public art. They had an original idea behind what they wanted, and we worked with NAI to identify exactly what their needs are and help make it happen.”

Brooks said that because the Gooch Park mural depicts Black figures, both historical and otherwise, it allows parkgoers in the neighborhood a place to feel a sense of safety, community and hope.

“The art is special because it reflects the community itself,” Brooks said. “When not just kids but adults take a dip in the pool to have fun, they see themselves and that’s really important. Art reminds people that anything is possible.”