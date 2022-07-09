ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter will both hit the free agent market

By Editorials
cardiaccane.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know that the Carolina Hurricanes have a very definitive stance on players pending free agency. They will not sign a player for more than they are worth, and while that is okay, it does mean that yet more of the roster is going to be walking away this season. While...

cardiaccane.com

The Hockey Writers

4 Free Agent Destinations for Kuemper After Avalanche’s Georgiev Trade

As is custom, the start of the 2022 NHL offseason has been explosive, with draft day dealings and free agent rumblings setting the stage for a whirlwind of transactions. Most intriguing is the goaltending carousel, as few legitimate starters look to hit the open market while even more teams have an opening in their crease. With several netminders already finding a new home, the market is sure to heat up exponentially for one of the few options remaining in Darcy Kuemper, the leading man for the 2022 Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Red Wings 2022 Free Agency Targets: Defensemen

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just concluded a pretty successful weekend. The team added many forward prospects in the draft, highlighted by top pick Marco Kasper, addressing the team’s biggest deficiency in their prospect pool. On top of that, Yzerman was also able to address the team’s need for a new goaltender by bringing in Ville Husso in a trade with the St. Louis Blues. Now with the free agent market opening up in just two days, the focus now shifts to which players the GM could sign to further elevate the quality of Detroit’s roster.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Vincent Trocheck: 3 best destinations in 2022 NHL Free Agency

Carolina Hurricanes center iceman Vincent Trocheck will head to the open market on Wednesday. And he will have a litany of suitors lining up to sign him. The Pittsburgh native will hit free agency as one of the top centers on the market. Colorado Avalanche breakout star Nazem Kadri will demand the biggest paycheck, but Trocheck should see a decent payday himself.
NHL
The Associated Press

Predators, Oilers, Wild make early moves to close gap on Avs

Confronted by the harsh reality of the Tampa Bay Lightning moving on from him and with memories still fresh of being on the wrong side of the Stanley Cup championship handshake line, Ryan McDonagh approved a trade to the Nashville Predators. The Predators also lost to the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche when they were swept out of the first round. In adding McDonagh and re-signing Filip Forsberg, Nashville hopes it’s beginning to close the gap on Colorado. “We did get beat by Colorado, the team that won the Stanley Cup, so that’s in our conference — that’s our measuring stick,” general manager David Poile said Monday. “No false illusions: We have still a ways to go, but I do feel today that a year older for a lot of the younger players and adding McDonagh, I think we’re going in the right direction.” Nashville is not the only team with that measuring stick in mind. The Edmonton Oilers, swept by the Avalanche in the conference final, Minnesota Wild and others around the West are chasing the champs by making moves even before free agency begins.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

In-state QB Zach Lawrence impresses at NC State camp

Matthews (N.C.) Butler is one of premier high school football programs in North Carolina and the Bulldogs have a long lineage of producing top-tier quarterback prospects. Although it's early, 2025 signal-caller Zach Lawrence, who holds an early scholarship offer from Boston College, looks like he has a chance to be the next big-time quarterback for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot, 191-pound Lawrence was one of the top underclassmen quarterbacks at Dave Doeren's Summer Camps last month and enjoyed his time in Raleigh.
MATTHEWS, NC
The Hockey Writers

Notes Heading Into the Blue Jackets’ 2022 Development Camp

The Columbus Blue Jackets are ready to kick off their 2022 Development Camp. It runs this Monday through Thursday. The camp agenda sees three mornings of on-ice sessions with media availability afterwards, and the main event will be the 3-on-3 tournament between the prospects on Wednesday. This camp will give coaches and management an idea of what shape these players are in, giving them some things to work on as the summer drags on, and even taking a closer look at some invites who aren’t under the Blue Jackets control but the team is interested in.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Clearly Winning the Jones Trade After Two Solid Drafts

Now that the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft is over, we know all of the players involved in the trade involving Blackhawks star-defenseman Seth Jones. To say the Columbus Blue Jackets are winning this trade would be a massive understatement. In July 2021, facing the fact that Jones was not...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Predators star Filip Forsberg inks massive $70 million extension

With NHL free agency just days away (July 13th) it was priority number one for the Nashville Predators to extend franchise star Filip Forsberg before he hits the open market. The organization has done just that on Saturday. Per Dawn Davenport, Forsberg has signed a $70 million extension with the Preds that will see him […] The post Predators star Filip Forsberg inks massive $70 million extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN

