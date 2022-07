The New England Patriots have traded wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 7th-round pick. Speculation arose this week that the team would cut the struggling wide receiver in the coming days. The Bears stepped in and acquired the 2019 NFL Draft first-round pick for a 7th-round pick. Harry never quite caught on with the Patriots roster that was lacking serious wide receiver depth in the years he was with the team. He has been labeled a bust in the NFL, but has a chance to right his career with Chicago.

