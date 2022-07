The Utah Jazz are not currently looking to trade Donovan Mitchell, but it's reportedly seen as only a matter of time before he winds up on the market. "Justin Zanik, the Utah Jazz general manager, talked over the weekend and said that, while they still want to build around Donovan Mitchell, he is not untouchable," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Monday on Get Up. "That is what league executives believe. He is not currently on the market, but at some point, they believe he will be."

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO