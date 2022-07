CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Farmer scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Nick Senzel hit a game-ending single as the Cincinnati Reds rallied in the 10th inning for another walk-off win, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Saturday. A day after scoring the winning run on a 10th-inning balk, the Reds posted their fourth walk-off victory in their last eight games. They had none in their first 77 games. “I just wanted to get a hit and go home,” Senzel said. “Our clubhouse is so excited,” manager David Bell said. “You’ll take wins any way you can get it, but when you can do it like that – it takes nine, 10 whatever it takes. It is definitely not easy and wasn’t perfect. We’re playing good teams. We believe we can play with these teams but you have to go out and do it.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO