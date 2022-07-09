Storms, excessive heat in DFW could create dangerous downbursts of wind Saturday

Courtesy National Weather Service in Fort Worth

Storms forming around the Dallas-Fort Worth area could create strong downburst winds that could potentially cause damage and heat warnings continue Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The heat index is expected to top out around 110 degrees Saturday as the storms form along a weak front. National Weather Service radar shows the storms mostly forming around Fort Worth and to the west.

The downbursts could create problems for boaters as they hit the ground and push outward. Even boats on lakes with clear skies above could fall victim to the winds, which could cause boats to rock or capsize.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for Fort Worth, Dallas and surrounding counties Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The region will still be under a heat advisory Sunday as the heat index is expected to reach 105 degrees.

Extended exposure to hot weather creates the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat stroke can be deadly. Best practice is to stay indoors as much as possible.

If you have to go outside, spend as much time out of direct sunlight and take breaks in air conditioning if possible. Remember to drink lots of water and wear light colored, lightweight clothes and apply sunscreen.