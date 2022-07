On Tuesday, oil prices dropped below $100 for the first time since May. So lower gas prices are here. AAA reported that the fuel price has decreased in the last month, dropping from an average of $4.519 to $4.272 a gallon for regular fuel in the Alamo City. For diesel, the average price fell from $5.105 to $5.055 a gallon over the last month.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO