Barbour County, AL

Flood Advisory issued for Barbour, Bullock, Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local...

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Early by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Early A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Henry, northeastern Houston and west central Early Counties through 245 PM EDT/145 PM CDT/ At 215 PM EDT/115 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbia, or 9 miles southwest of Blakely, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Columbia, Farley Nuclear Plant, Cedar Springs, Rock Hill, Hilton and Sawhatchee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EARLY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Fayette, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Bibb; Blount; Chilton; Coosa; Dallas; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lowndes; Marengo; Marion; Perry; Pickens; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 451 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BIBB BLOUNT CHILTON COOSA DALLAS FAYETTE GREENE HALE JEFFERSON LAMAR LOWNDES MARENGO MARION PERRY PICKENS SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA TUSCALOOSA WALKER WINSTON
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

