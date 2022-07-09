Flood Advisory issued for Barbour, Bullock, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Early A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Henry, northeastern Houston and west central Early Counties through 245 PM EDT/145 PM CDT/ At 215 PM EDT/115 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbia, or 9 miles southwest of Blakely, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Columbia, Farley Nuclear Plant, Cedar Springs, Rock Hill, Hilton and Sawhatchee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

EARLY COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO