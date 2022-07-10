ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Ukrainian refugees find home in Bay Area, thanks to local company

By Tara Campbell
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3807AM_0gaGRokg00

With the turn of a key, Kateryna and her son are home in their new apartment having fled Ukraine .

"It's like a dream really. I could never imagine I'd have my own apartment in San Francisco," said Kateryna, noting she's ready to start their lives in the Bay Area.

"In our own apartment. We can plan and build our future life. We can be safety here. We can be together."

RELATED: As hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians flee country, Bay Area nonprofits prepare for refugees

Nonprofits are gearing up to help Ukrainian refugees entering the Bay Area amid the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The apartment is a far cry from the bomb shelter they lived in for three weeks - as Russia attacked. "I couldn't sleep because I'm worried about my life, my son's life and so I decided to leave," she said, adding that she's grateful to Veritas, the company owning the property putting five units up free of charge for three months.

"I'm Ukrainian, like I said my family is in Odesa Ukraine so I definitely feel it," said Mila Shimko, Senior Director, Veritas. "When the war started and my company wanted to help out we connected with Nova Ukraine and decided lets help out these families," she said, adding that Ukrainian refugees are in a tough spot - unable to work until they get the go ahead from the government.

"In order to work they have to get a work permit, which can take three to four or six months sometimes, so they have no means of income so it's important they have housing."

RELATED: Despite Zelensky's pleas, San Jose mayor won't cut ties with Russian sister city

"I can say right now the demand is higher than what we can offer," said Nadia Rosen, a volunteer with the nonprofit, Nova Ukraine. "It would be great if people,
organizations who have the opportunity to house Ukrainians could contact Nova Ukraine through the website ."

Meanwhile, Kateryna is getting settled in their new home, but her mind is still very much with her homeland.

RELATED: John Cena surprises nonverbal fan who fled Ukraine with family

"I'm worried about my grandma, my father - they're still in Ukraine. I hope it will be end soon, but I don't think it will be," she said.

She is, however comforted by her new space, a place to call their own. "I have to start all my life from the beginning and this apartment is a huge support for me and my son."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0gaGRokg00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 16

Amy Lynn Davis
4d ago

Don’t they have a massive homeless population? They can’t even find placement for the homeless

Reply(3)
13
Olga Ramos Galarza
3d ago

You take care of these people give them apartment money and you can’t even take care of the homeless problem in the city of San Francisco

Reply
4
seeker of BS
2d ago

And yet Americans BORN here in AMERICA 🇺🇸 will remain homeless, because that's just how the "system" works, or how YOU people work!!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cena
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Russia#Ukrainians#Veritas#Nova Ukraine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
ClutchPoints

Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision

McDonalds and Starbucks aren’t the only big companies to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin’s horrific attacks on Ukraine. On Thursday, worldwide giant Nike announced they will be leaving the country permanently and have no plans on returning anytime soon. Nike released this statement on their decision, via CNN: “Nike has made the decision to leave […] The post Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUSINESS
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
americanmilitarynews.com

US building new military facility near China

The U.S. military is expanding a facility in the Pacific island territory, Northern Mariana Islands, preparing it as an alternative location for military aircraft to land if the U.S. territory of Guam is targeted in a future conflict with China. Satellite images taken earlier this month and revealed last week...
MILITARY
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy