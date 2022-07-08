ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Watch as Plane Dodges Traffic During Emergency Landing on Highway

By Chris Reed
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This had to have been a bit scary. Watch as a plane makes an emergency landing on a highway in North Carolina. The footage...

gator995.com

Comments / 0

Related
GATOR 99.5

Speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Might Be Impossible in 5 Years

There has been a lot of discussion over the past several days as many of you have been timing your car trips across the Atchafalaya Basin on Interstate 10 in Louisiana. The discussion centers around how long it should take you to cross the bridge when motoring at the posted speed. That discussion came about because of recently passed legislation from lawmakers in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Only Two Louisiana Beaches are Open and Safe for Swimming

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting that only two Louisiana beaches are actually safe for swimming because of health concerns. That is certainly disconcerting news for those who enjoy time next to and in the water at our state's coastal recreational beaches. But despite how pleasant, it might be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
GATOR 99.5

Warning Flags Displayed on Many Popular Gulf Coast Beaches

Louisiana vacationers who love to find themselves languishing in the sun on the sand of the Gulf Coast's premier beaches will need to stop and think for a minute before they put even the tiniest tippy-toe in the water, at least for the next few days. There are actually several reasons why you'd want to understand what you're about to get into before you actually get into the water.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Musty Laundry? Add This to Your Washer for a Refreshing Change

As we move into the actual hottest months on the calendar for South Louisiana many of you are facing the same issues that we face at our house. How to keep all the sweat-soaked laundry clean and fresh for use as soon as possible. Now, if you don't live in the Gulf South you might not understand just how sweaty clothes can get. It is entirely possible to get at least pit stains just by walking to the mailbox and back. Yeah, it's that hot.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Excessive Rainfall Possible Today in Southwest Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana residents should be aware that the forecast for the region today calls for the possibility of excessive rainfall. The enhanced rain threat is being blamed on an abundance of Gulf of Mexico moisture which is being pulled onshore by a tropical weather system that has been spinning just off the Texas coast for most of this week.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Landing#Accident#The Sheriff S Office
GATOR 99.5

How Long Will $1 Million In Savings Last For Louisiana Retirees?

My financial planner recently told me how much money I need to put in a month on my Roth IRA until I retire at 65 to have a million dollars saved up. I started doing some calculations on my own and figured out that if I live until my 90s, I'm screwed. Even though a million dollars sounds like a ton of money, it really isn't in the bigger picture of retirement.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Tropical System Getting Better Organized in the Gulf

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are not sounding any alarms just yet but they do say an area of disturbed weather south of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico is showing signs of better organization. As of now, the Hurricane Center is giving this system a 40% probability of becoming a tropical cyclone before the Fourth of July.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana Sold Powerball Ticket is a $100,000 Winner

Lottery officials in Louisiana have confirmed that a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in the state for the July 4th drawing. Just like a smouldering bottle rocket that eventually ignites, details of the July 4th drawing were slow coming in but we have been able to confirm through the Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins in Louisiana page that a big money winner for sold for Monday's drawing.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

VIDEO: Beautiful Video of the Storm Covering Iowa as it Rolls In

The technology we have as consumers just never cease to amaze me. I can remember the first drone I bought with a buddy of mine way back years ago. I thought we had made it and that our photography business was just going to make millions because we had one. Of course, that didn't happen. Here we are living in 2022 and we can fly a little drone in the air and sit there to capture almost anything. Trenton LaBiche did just that with a time-lapse of a storm rolling into the Iowa area.
IOWA, LA
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana Bracing for Storms as System Skirts Coast

A weather system with potential tropical development is currently skirting along the northern Gulf Coast and will likely bring showers and thunderstorms to most of southern Louisiana by tonight and Monday. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are not really giving the system a strong chance to develop. But, very warm waters beneath the system could fuel intensification as time goes by.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

It’s Fig Time Louisiana – 10 Delicious Ways to Enjoy The Bounty

If you have a fig tree or know someone in Louisiana who has a fig tree then they are asking the question, what am I going to do with all of these figs. The fig tree you see pictured is one of two that I have at my house. The big one is what I would call a regular fig tree. This other one that you see below is a fig tree designed to flourish in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Gordon McKernan Shows Patriotism For Independence Day In Big Way

Louisiana personal injury lawyer Gordon McKernan is honoring the Fourth of July by changing almost 100 billboards across the state to display the American flag. The Fourth of July, or Independence Day, commemorates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. This document was the 13 colonies' official claim of independence from Great Britain and marked the birth of our great nation.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

$366.7 Million – Single Ticket Claims Powerball Jackpot

The multi-state lottery game Powerball has not had a big jackpot winner in 63 days. That all changed with last night's (06/29/22) drawing in the big-money game. The Powerball jackpot that was reported as the ping pong balls fell last night just before 10 pm Louisiana time was revealed to be $366,700,000.00 dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy