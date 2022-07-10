"They Got Screwed By Lazy Writing, Plain And Simple": 23 Of The Worst TV Finales To Ever Air

— Powerful_Message_897

"Yeah, Season 8 was a masterclass on how a finale should be. Until the last minute of the episode you are wondering, 'Is that really it?' And then the finale sequence happens and it's just a work of art. Then we get the abomination that was Season 9. All of a sudden, the hospital is now a university? And has like tripled in size for some inexplicable reason? J.D. makes those weird-ass cameos and then disappears. Stupid fucking studio greed ruins everything, man.

The single good thing about Season 9 though? The janitor's exit after finding out J.D. doesn't work there anymore, lol."

— bravetab