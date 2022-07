Kristie Mewis scored in the 89th minute to break a stalemate and the United States beat Mexico 1-0 on Monday night at the Concacaf W Championship. The US won Group A in the eight-team tournament and will face Costa Rica in the semi-finals. The Americans had already qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup as one of the top two teams in their group.

