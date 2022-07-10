ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Metallica Shut Down Fans Gatekeeping Over The Band's "Stranger Things" Success

By Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lPUt_0gaGMa0D00

If you've clicked on this article, then you likely A) Know who Metallica are, B) Have seen seen Stranger Things Season 4, or C) All of the above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3KA3_0gaGMa0D00
Netflix

Well, some folks appear to have been introduced to the band via the scene where Eddie shreds "Master of Puppets" on guitar:

I laughed lots when my son told me that lots of people were saying Stranger Things has recently just made Metallica famous.... as if no one had heard of them before 🤣

@CytokineSignal 07:05 AM - 09 Jul 2022

My 13 year old Cousin just asked me "Have you ever heard of a band called Metallica?" Stranger Things really just brought Running up the Hill and Master of Puppets out of the darkness and into the light.

@David1982Mr 01:00 PM - 09 Jul 2022

If you thought that Metallica would be all, "We've been a band since 1981, how dare you stumble upon our hallowed music in a Netflix show rather than in a record store from before you were born" — you'd be incorrect! Because the band clarified via their TikTok that they're more than happy to have new fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftJ5V_0gaGMa0D00

FWIW I, too, would not sniff at more Spotify streams.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In a pinned comment on a live video of "Master of Puppets," the band wrote in response to those mocking others for being there because of Stranger Things , "FYI — EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family. Whether you've been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0ydK_0gaGMa0D00
Metallica / Via tiktok.com

"All of you started at ground zero at one point in time," they added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgmKP_0gaGMa0D00
Metallica / Via tiktok.com

The band account also replied to some Stranger Things banter:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uev6P_0gaGMa0D00
Metallica / Via tiktok.com

And a dude who wanted to (maybe) look up the guitar tabs to "Metlica":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruqTJ_0gaGMa0D00
Metallica / Via tiktok.com

And Metallica even recreated Netflix recreating Metallica:

@metallica

#duet with @netflix Eddie, this is for you! #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 #MasterOfPuppets #EddieMunson #Netflix

♬ original sound - Netflix

So, in short, I'm sure they're doing just fine.

