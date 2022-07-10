Metallica Shut Down Fans Gatekeeping Over The Band's "Stranger Things" Success

Back in 1989, one of country music’s most iconic couple’s, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, took the stage to duet an old classic, “Suspicious Minds.”. First written and recorded by Mark James in 1968, it was made extremely popular by Elvis in 1969 and became the last #1 single of his career in the United States, and is now known as one of his signature songs.

