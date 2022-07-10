Oprah Winfrey Mourns The Death Of Her Father, Vernon Winfrey

Click here to read the full article. From his humble beginnings in Mississippi, to his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Elvis Presley’s net worth at the time of his death was a fortune fit for a king—especially when we’re talking about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself. However, his net worth at the end of his life pales in comparison to how much the Presley estate is worth today. Up ahead, we’re diving into everything there is to know about Elvis Presley’s net worth, from how much he had in the bank upon his death in 1977, to who inherited his...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 18 DAYS AGO