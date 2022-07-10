ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Oprah Winfrey Mourns The Death Of Her Father, Vernon Winfrey

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vernon Winfrey, the father of media mogul Oprah Winfrey, has passed away at the age of 88. Oprah Winfrey took to Instagram to share the news on Saturday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath,”...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideedition.com

Oprah Winfrey’s Father Dies at Age 89

Oprah Winfrey has announced that her father, Vernon Winfrey died after a bout with cancer. He was 89 years old. The mogul revealed the tragedy both on her Instagram page and Oprah Daily website. She mentioned heading down to Nashville, Tennessee, where he lived over the Fourth of July weekend, dubbing it the “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Celebration.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Oprah Winfrey Speaks out After Dad Vernon's Death

Oprah Winfrey was reeling on Saturday after news spread about the death of her father, Vernon Winfrey. The elder Winfrey was 88 when he passed away, reportedly losing his battle with cancer and leaving behind his own legacy in Nashville as a barber. Winfrey shared some words on social media after the death was announced.
NASHVILLE, TN
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
DoYouRemember?

How Is Lisa Marie Presley In $16 Million Debt Despite Inheriting Her Father’s Millions?

Aside from being a singer-songwriter and author, Lisa Marie Presley is well known because her late father is the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Additionally, she’s had romances with well-known celebrities like first husband Danny Keough; second husband, King of Pop Michael Jackson; as well as Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, and music producer Michael Lockwood. She had two children — Benjamin and Riley— with Keough and another two with Lockwood, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. Sadly, her first son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Viola Davis Is a Proud Mama as She Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her Daughter Genesis: ‘My Everything’

Proud mama Viola Davis couldn’t help but scream from the rooftops how happy and excited she was about her daughter Genesis turning 12 years old. In honor of her daughter’s 12th birthday, Davis posted a series of super-rare (some never-before-seen) photos of her growing girl. The Black Panther star posted the photos with the loving caption, “Happy birthday to my HEART!!!! My LOVE!!!!!! MY EVERYTHING!!!! My G!! Happy 12th birthday!!!! I love you beyond anything I could imagine ❤❤❤❤”
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Slams The Talk Show's Series Finale

On June 17, The Wendy Williams Show officially ended after 13 seasons in syndication. Wendy Williams, who stepped away from the show due to health issues, was not included in the series finale, and Kevin Hunter, her ex-husband and a former producer of the talk show, is not happy. In...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wintley Phipps
Person
Oprah Winfrey
StyleCaster

Elvis Presley’s Net Worth When He Died Might Surprise You—Here’s How His Estate Compares Today

Click here to read the full article. From his humble beginnings in Mississippi, to his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Elvis Presley’s net worth at the time of his death was a fortune fit for a king—especially when we’re talking about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself. However, his net worth at the end of his life pales in comparison to how much the Presley estate is worth today. Up ahead, we’re diving into everything there is to know about Elvis Presley’s net worth, from how much he had in the bank upon his death in 1977, to who inherited his...
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test

The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.
TV & VIDEOS
defpen

Jordan Peele Shares The Meaning Behind His Upcoming Film, ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele has pivoted from his career as a comedian on Key & Peele to becoming one of the most sought-after minds in Hollywood. First, he delivered the critically-acclaimed picture, Get Out. Then, he delivered the terrifyingly entertaining film, Us. This summer, he attempts to join the company of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal as he goes for a three-peat among the viewing public. His latest film, Nope, starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, will hit theaters later this month. During a recent interview, Peele offered a bit of insight on the film’s deeper meaning.
MOVIES
defpen

Chris Rock, Jay-Z, Tracee Ellis Ross & More Sit Down With Kevin Hart In The Latest ‘Hart To Heart’ Trailer

Kevin Hart is returning with the second season of his critically-acclaimed talk show, Hart To Heart. After sitting down with the likes of Don Cheadle and O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson, Hart has put together a new slate of high-profile guests. This season, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Chris Rock and several others will sit down with the entertainment mogul.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outsider.com

‘Home Town’s Erin Napier Posts Emotional Message About Her Dad

Over the weekend, “Home Town” star Erin Napier took to her Instagram to share an emotional message about her father after seeing a snapshot of him in his younger years. “My brother sent me this photo of Daddy that was taken some 15 years ago probably,” Erin Napier shared in her social media post. She also stated that her father looks exactly like her brother. “He looks my age.”
CELEBRITIES
defpen

DJ Premier Enlists Nas, Lil’ Wayne & More For His New Project

DJ Premier may have more than a new collaboration with Nas in the works. Days after teasing a new collaboration with the Queensbridge legend, DJ Premier has returned with more news. On July 15, he is set to release a new project with a number of legends, including Nas, Lil’ Wayne, Slick Rick, Killer Mike, El-P and Remy Ma. His forthcoming project will also including a number of today’s top MCs, including Joey Bada$$ and Rapsody. As expected, fans are excited to hear new music from DJ Premier.
MUSIC
defpen

Killer Mike Returns With ‘Run’ Featuring Dave Chappelle & Young Thug

Independence Day is a celebration for some, but a day of conflict for many of those who come for marginalized communities. While the holiday marks the nation’s separation from Great Britain, it does not commemorate the freedom of enslaved people or indigenous communities. With that said, Killer Mike hopes that those who come from historically disenfranchised communities will feel patriotic on this day because this country would not exist without the contributions of marginalized groups, particularly Black folks.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Sydney Sweeney shares emotional moment she called her mother after Emmy nominations: ‘So deserved’

Sydney Sweeney has shared the emotional moment that she called her mother after learning that she was nominated for two Emmys.On Tuesday, the Euphoria star, 24, earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations for her roles in The White Lotus and the HBO teenage drama series.After learning the news, Sweeney called her mother, with the actor sharing a video of the touching phone call on her Instagram.In the video, Sweeney could be seen sitting in the passenger seat of a car as she dialed her mother’s number. As Sweeney’s mom picked up the call and yelled: “Congratulations!” the actor responded:...
CELEBRITIES
defpen

BET Sets Premiere Date For Nelson Mandela Docuseries

BET will highlight the career and legacy of Nelson Mandela later this month. Variety reports that the network will debut a five-part docuseries about the legendary leader on July 18, 2022 through its YouTube channel. Each piece of the five-part project will be led by a different celebrity and will highlight a subject that is tied to Mandela’s legacy. Along the way, guest hosts will be joined by community leaders and change makers across the U.S., U.K. and South Africa. Thus far, Jabari Banks of Bel-Air, Black-ish star Marsai Martin, Britain’s Got Talent‘s Jeremy Lynch, 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, BAFTA Winner Big Zuu and soccer star star Patrice Evra have signed on to appear in the series. Not to mention, Mandela’s grandson, Ndaba, will share previously unheard stories about his grandfather.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Nikki Glaser Leads The ‘FBOY Island’ Season Two Trailer

HBO Max is back with the first look at season two of FBOY Island. Led by Nikki Glaser, the show will once again introduce a new trio of bachelorettes looking for love. Fortunately, there are dozens of bachelors waiting to swoop them up in their arms. Unfortunately, some of them are not looking for love. Instead, they’re looking for a check.
TV SERIES
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy