San Diego County, CA

San Diego County Gas Prices Fall for 24th Straight Day

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 24th consecutive day Saturday, falling 2.7 cents to $6.09.

The average price has decreased 28.3 cents during the streak, including 3.7 cents Friday, its largest one-day decrease since at least 2019, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 12.9 cents less than one week ago and 23.6 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.798 more than one year ago.

“Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have plunged by 70 cents since last Friday and by $1.40 compared to last month, largely on concerns about the economy,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. “This downward momentum should provide at least a week or two of significant further declines in local gas prices.”

The national average price dropped for the 25th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.5 cents to $4.696. It has dropped 32 cents over the past 25 days, including 3.1 cents Friday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 12.6 cents less than one week ago and 27.4 cents less than one month ago, but $1.553 more than one year ago.

–City News Service

