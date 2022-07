BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (AP) — A fiery weekend car crash killed three people, including a Greensboro firefighter, authorities in North Carolina said. Investigators believe a 16-year-old driver lost control of his Dodge Charger on Saturday afternoon in Guilford County and struck a Jeep Cherokee driving in the opposite direction, local news outlets reported.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO