ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ford expands recall after engine fires, recommends parking outside

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tannock Blair
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pItGd_0gaFzYiv00

DETROIT ( WRIC ) — Ford Motor Company is expanding a national recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires.

The initial recall in May was in response to fires that the company said could happen even while engines were off and extended to 39,000 vehicles. Ford said they didn’t know what was causing the fires but that only 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs were being affected.

Paulist priests ordered to leave St. Thomas More Newman Center in Columbus

On Friday, July 8, Ford expanded their recall to cover more than 66,000 SUVs after getting reports of five more fires.

To check if the recall applies to your vehicle, use the NHTSA website recall page .

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police arrest seven thanks to social media

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are reporting new arrests tied to an ongoing social media operation. According to the department’s Facebook page, seven suspects have been arrested as part of Operation Turn Up The Heat, where the department posts some of Columbus’ most wanted to its account.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOXBusiness

Ford to recall 2.9M vehicles over gear problem

F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.25 -1.02 -8.31%. "Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote in its report. "The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda, Cadillac/GMC, Subaru/Toyota

Manufacturer Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2006-2014 Ridgeline vehicles that were sold, or ever registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin. An accumulation of road salt may cause the frame mounting surface, where the fuel tank mounting bands are attached, to corrode and possibly detach the fuel tank, which can result in a fuel leak.
CARS
CBS New York

Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

DETROIT — Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignition switches are off.The company also announced Friday that it's recalling another 100,000 SUVs in the U.S. for a different problem that also causes engine fires.In May, Ford recalled about 39,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs in the U.S. and told owners to park them outdoors and away from buildings. On Friday, the company expanded that recall to cover more than 66,000 vehicles from the 2021 model year after getting reports...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Vehicles#Ford Motor Company#Ford Expedition#Lincoln Navigator#Nhtsa#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
AccuWeather

Ohio town under state of emergency after likely tornado

A potential tornado ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region, resulting in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported. The severe weather occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest. At roughly 3...
OHIO STATE
AccuWeather

Confirmed EF2 tornado devastates southwest Ohio town

The Cincinnati suburb of Goshen sustained major damage to buildings, including a fire station, after a destructive tornado moved through Wednesday afternoon. A confirmed tornado, given a preliminary rating of EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region. The tornado resulted in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported and occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags across the state be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4. In an order issued Tuesday, DeWine said flags on all public buildings and ground across the state were to fly at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man steals backpack full of items from Easton Macy’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a suspect they allege stole a backpack full of items from an Easton department store this past weekend. Columbus police said that on Saturday, July 2, at 2:30 p.m., the suspect started to leave the Macy’s store on the 4100 block of Brighton Rose Way with a […]
NBC4 Columbus

Groveport shooting: Man tries to save suspect’s life

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – A man on his way to work following a shooting at an industrial warehouse in Groveport Monday said he tried to save the suspect’s life. One woman died after being shot inside the SK Foods warehouse on the 3300 block of Toy Road early Monday in what police said was a […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver dead after hitting mailbox in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a person is dead after a crash in southwest Columbus.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:36 p.m., Wednesday, a black Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound in the 1600 block of River Bend Road when the truck hit a mailbox and a road sign before […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for two accused felons from central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for the community’s help in finding two men from central Ohio accused of felonies. Dewyone Wells is wanted for aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery. Russell Blankenship is wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated robbery. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 22, killed in Chillicothe shooting

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday shooting in which a 22-year-old man was killed in Chillicothe. Just before 8:00 p.m., the Chillicothe Police Department told the RCSO they were at a home on Clay Street with Thomas Lancaster, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

2 men charged in Linden area fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested two men and charged them in connection to a deadly shooting in the Linden area last week. Shandale Brown, 23, and Ayub Issack, 20, are both facing murder charges in the shooting death of William Hinson on June 30 after being arrested by SWAT officers, Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy