Minneapolis Man Sentenced to 17.5 Years for Armed Robbery

By Sarah Mueller
 2 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 17 years for armed robbery. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Keanu Ross was sentenced Friday to 210 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,850 in restitution for...

IN THIS ARTICLE
