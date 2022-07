NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to an apartment on fire in South Nashville early Monday morning. According to NFD personnel at the scene, a man woke up to smoke and flames inside his Longwood apartment on Wallace Road around 12:30 a.m. on Monday. He got out of the apartment and started banging on doors to adjacent apartment doors to wake up his neighbors.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO