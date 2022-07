Fifteen percent of the bus fleet that serves Baton Rouge and Baker is now electric, and more zero-emission vehicles are on the way. The Capital Area Transit System aims to transition half of its 62-bus fleet to electric. With the arrival of three new electric buses in late June, bringing the total to nine, the system is on course to reach that goal in five years, according to the agency.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO