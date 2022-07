Smyrna Police are asking for the public's help in a large shoplifting case that remains under investigation. Authorities report on June 14, 2022, the individuals pictured (above) entered Kohl's at 819 Industrial Boulevard in Smyrna. The duo were in the store between 1:30 P.M. and 2:00 P.M., just enough time to allegedly take approximately $2,000 worth of men's athletic wear, according to Smyrna P-D.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO