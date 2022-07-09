ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Girl Magic: 13-Year-Old Makes History As Youngest Black Person To Get Accepted Into Medical School

By Wendy Medina
 2 days ago
Thirteen-year-old prodigy Alena Analeigh Wicker just reached an awe-inspiring accomplishment as the youngest Black person in the country to ever be accepted to a medical school. Capturing the attention of University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine, Alena hopes to become a doctor. After already more than...

Hilda Feltman
2d ago

Congratulations!! it's so good to read something good in this evil world instead of all the bad we read and hear on the news everyday. God bless you and I truly wish you the best. ❤

Rho Shonda Powell
1d ago

first congratulations to you Queen!!! For those crying about the race thing. Remember, this is ground breaking for our culture. Remember we once were forbidden to read or write let alone be taught an education. So please celebrate with us because of the history. Accept the fact history did happen be thankful we are hopefully overcoming it. Again, this is ground breaking for the culture

Captain D
1d ago

these naysayers always have something to say negative. some listing their negatives didn't finished high school or college but have the audacity to critique others. the playing field of education has never been level most unban schools are underfunded and the money goes to the suburbs...if the shoe was on the other foot those that speak so harshly couldn't make the grade. I went to a school where the student demographics were 95 percent Caucasian and 5 percent African Americans by the end graduation 4 years later white flight took place and all the white businesses took away the booster money because they were not going to support those schools anymore....race did play a part and it does now...if you were treated this way how would you feel? if it's wrong to you...then it was wrong for anyone else who don't look like you.

Related
BIN: Black Information Network

Black Teenager Makes History After Getting Accepted Into Medical School

A 13-year-old girl has made history as the youngest Black person in the country to be accepted to a medical school. Alena Analeigh Wicker was only 12 years old when she graduated high school last year, and now she can add this stellar accomplishment to her resume. The young prodigy will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine with half of her undergrad done within a year at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.
FONTANA, CA
Black Enterprise

White Teacher Accused of Making Black Students Pick Cotton Sues Parents

A white teacher in Rochester, New York, is clapping back in the form of a lawsuit after being accused of making Black students pick cotton as part of a history lesson. Patrick Rausch says his lesson was misconstrued and he’s the victim of a social media campaign of “inflammatory and untrue statements,” Democrat & Chronicle reports. In his lawsuit, Rausch admits to bringing cotton into his class as part of a history lesson about Eli Whitney and the cotton gin but says the allegations that made national headlines are false.
ROCHESTER, NY
Upworthy

16-year-old boy wears red dress to prom cheered on by classmates and teachers at school

A 16-year-old boy is being showered with love and support after he wore a red dress to his school prom. Korben spoke out his wish of wearing a dress to his prom when he was 12 years old and he lived that dream when he turned 16. The boy wore a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt and was cheered on by pupils and staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, reported the BBC. His mother, Nina Green, shared a photo of the 16-year-old wearing the dress. "At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible," she wrote while sharing the pictures. "He wants to go as himself, while expressing his feminine side — with a tuxedo on the top and a dress at the bottom, very much influenced by (actor) Billy Porter. He wanted to be Korben... but in a dress."
HIGH SCHOOL
Black Enterprise

Dad and Son Launch First Black Male-Owned Wig and Extension Line After Acquiring BlackHair.com From Asian Owners

A 41-year-old Dante Lee, and his 15-year-old son, DJ, have made history as the first African American father and son duo to own their own line of wigs and extensions. With their recent acquisition of BlackHair.com from its previous Asian owners, they have established themselves as key players in a multi-billion dollar industry where very few Black entrepreneurs have ownership.
COLUMBUS, OH
Black Enterprise

59-Year-Old Mom Who Reversed Diabetes and High Blood Pressure Launches Health & Wellness Retreat For Black Women

After an early diagnosis with high blood pressure and diabetes, 59-year-old Jacqueline Glass from Harlem, New York City began her journey toward transformative health. Through diet and exercise, she was able to change her trajectory and reverse her diabetes, eliminate all prescription medication, and ultimately save her life. This led...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
soultracks.com

Fans praying for recovery of Eddie Levert, who misses show with COVID

(June 20, 2022) Fans of The O'Jays are praying for longtime lead singer Eddie Levert, who contracted COVID-19 and was unable to perform with the group at this past weekend's concert in Columbus, Ohio, part of the initial leg of the O'Jays Farewell Tour. Group members Walter Williams and Eric...
COLUMBUS, OH
Vox

3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight. This story was produced in partnership with Capital B. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
The Independent

White parents chase Black teacher out of town over CRT fears before following her to next town

A distinguished Black educational leader was hounded out of two different Georgia school districts within months of her hiring, as conservative groups and angry white parents protested what they falsely believed was the introduction of critical race theory (CRT) into their schools.According to a new ProPublica report, educator Cecelia Lewis was by all accounts a beloved leader throughout her educational career.When she left a position as a principal at a school in Maryland in 2021, they created a wall to honour her, featuring her signature signoff in messages to students, “If no one’s told you they care about you...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
Black Enterprise

White Texas Kroger Security Guard Who Dragged, Pepper-Sprayed, Racially Profiled Black Women, Fired

A Kroger store in Houston has parted ways with a security guard accused by multiple customers of racially profiling Black women. Several Black women shared their traumatic experiences with the since-terminated security guard. Kamesha Sterling was the first to record her April 13 encounter where the guard verbally and physically abused her cousin, Stephanie Teal, who is special needs, Click 2 Houston reports.
HOUSTON, TX
