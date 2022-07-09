ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme shares support for Sam Darnold after Baker Mayfield trade

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Lance King/Getty Images

Former Panthers great Jake Delhomme and incumbent Carolina starting quarterback Sam Darnold have a lot more in common than first meets the eye.

While Delhomme eventually took Carolina to Super Bowl XXXVIII, it wasn’t a straight line of success for the former Panthers star. After coming into the NFL via Southwestern Louisiana in 1997, Delhomme spent a couple seasons floating around the league, as well as playing in NFL Europe. Finally, the Panthers brought him to Carolina in 2003, and his career took off.

While Darnold hasn’t been to Europe yet — at least not for work — the once premier quarterback prospect is looking to rejuvenate his career. Following the Panthers bringing in some competition in the form of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Delhomme stated that the football world shouldn’t be writing off the former USC star just yet.

“I think a lot of people have already written the story on Sam, and this is not me being an apologist; I just think there are some positives there,” Delhomme said, via the Panthers’ website. “They improved things around the quarterback this offseason, so it’s a better chance for him to look good than he’s had, honestly.

“He didn’t play well enough last year and he knows that, but he has some talent; now we’ll know, now we’ll get to see what it looks like.”

Sam Darnold had a shot to prove his worth last season, but Jake Delhomme isn’t ready to give up on the quarterback yet. Whether it’s Darnold of Mayfield under center, the former Panthers great will just be hoping to see some more success from the franchise that was so good to him.

Jake Delhomme reacts to Baker Mayfield trade

Moreover, Delhomme couldn’t be more excited to have Mayfield in Carolina, and can’t wait to see him and Darnold compete for the starting gig.

“Let’s go,” Delhomme said, via the team website. “These two are going to get on the field and compete, and may the best man win.”

In Delhomme’s mind, bringing in Mayfield made too much sense, especially for the price of the former first overall pick.

“The biggest thing with Baker when you watch him is how accurate he is with the ball,” Delhomme said. “And when he cuts it loose, he’s got some thump on the ball.

“And to get that for what, a fifth-round pick in two years and it doesn’t cost that much money, that’s a no-brainer.”

Moreover, there’s a lot Mayfield can do to improve the Panthers, but the former Carolina great believes the competitiveness of the former Oklahoma star could be beneficial.

“I mean, Baker’s got that moxie,” Delhomme said. “I love the competitive fire he’s shown out there, and I think Carolina can benefit from that.”

