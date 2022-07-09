ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nick Richards sees $1.8 million contract guaranteed for 2022-23

 2 days ago
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Kentucky standout Nick Richards is $1.8 million richer as of July 8th.

The Charlotte Hornets let the 7-foot center’s contract guarantee deadline come and go with him still an active member on the roster. Now, his $1.8 million rookie contract is fully guaranteed for the 2022-23 season.

Richards was selected No. 42 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, initially taken by the New Orleans Pelicans and then traded to the Hornets. After playing just 18 games as a rookie in 2020-21, the former Wildcat saw action in 50 games in year two, including five stars. He averaged 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.3 minutes per contest, including a career-high 12 points and five rebounds against the Philadelphia 76ers in December.

The 7-foot, 245-pound center out of Jamaica is playing in the NBA 2K23 Summer League out in Las Vegas, the second-oldest player on Charlotte’s roster. In his debut Friday evening, Richards finished with 15 points on 5-8 shooting and 5-8 from the line to go with 11 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 21 minutes in a 96-84 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He averaged 6.5 points and 4.8 rebounds across four Summer League games last year.

Richards finished his three-year career at Kentucky with a standout junior campaign, one that saw him earn All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team honors after averaging 14.0 points (64.2% FG, 75.2% FT), 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per contest. He was also named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 20 Team and the United States Basketball Writers Association All-District IV Team.

Now, he’s entering his third year in the league with some extra money in his pocket.

