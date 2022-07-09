ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tyreek Hill makes bold declaration on future of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

By Nick Schultz about 5 hours
Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins underwent plenty of changes this offseason, but one of the most notable is the addition of Tyreek Hill after a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s already expressed his excitement about playing with Tua Tagovailoa, but made a bold declaration about the former Alabama star’s future on Saturday.

During an episode of his podcast, “It Needed to be Said,” Hill said this year is going to be a make-or-break year for Tagovailoa. It’ll be his third year in the league, and Hill said that’s usually the limit before teams start determining a player’s ceiling.

“You know, in the NFL they only give you like two or three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round draft pick,” Hill said. “And if you don’t succeed after those years, then it’s kick rocks, man. So, basically, they’re going to put Tua into that. So this is basically his last year, man, just to show people what he’s got.”

This isn’t the first bold statement Hill has made about Tagovailoa. Earlier in the offseason, he said Tagovailoa is more accurate than Hill’s old quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“I’ve had a chance to see Tua throw the ball, to myself, but he’s that dude,” Hill said on the first episode of his podcast. “I’m not just sitting just saying this because he’s my quarterback now. I’m not trying to get more targets right now. What I’m trying to say is Tua is that deal. He has a heck of an arm. He’s accurate, he can throw the deep ball, and he actually goes through his reads.”

Hill’s addition, along with the Dolphins’ decision to bring in Mike McDaniel as head coach, are just two parts of the plan to potentially help Tagovailoa develop this season after an up-and-down start to his NFL career.

